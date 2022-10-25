Candidate forum

LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION candidates Corey Johnke (left), Aaron Johnson and Kelli Wollmann fielded questions from the public during a candidate forum on Monday night. Eric Hortness (back), director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, moderated the event.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

The stranglehold state law places on the county revenue lay behind most questions posed at the candidate forum on Monday night for three individuals running for two seats on the Lake County Commission.

Challenger Corey Johnke and incumbents Aaron Johnson and Kelli Wollmann fielded question after question related to the county budget – roads, services supported, financing a county jail. Approximately 15 people were in attendance with another 30 watching via Facebook.