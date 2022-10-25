LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION candidates Corey Johnke (left), Aaron Johnson and Kelli Wollmann fielded questions from the public during a candidate forum on Monday night. Eric Hortness (back), director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, moderated the event.
The stranglehold state law places on the county revenue lay behind most questions posed at the candidate forum on Monday night for three individuals running for two seats on the Lake County Commission.
Challenger Corey Johnke and incumbents Aaron Johnson and Kelli Wollmann fielded question after question related to the county budget – roads, services supported, financing a county jail. Approximately 15 people were in attendance with another 30 watching via Facebook.
By law, growth in county government is severely limited. Generally, as property tax valuations increase, the tax levy decreases. In Lake County, the tax levy has dropped 1.885 mils since 2000, forcing commissioners to make difficult choices.
If Lake County could levy for 2023 what they levied just five years ago, in 2018, the commissioners would have had an additional $317,000 to work with in making final budget decisions in August. Even with a $1.7 million transfer from cash reserves, they were forced to make deep cuts.
When asked what candidates would like legislators to know going into the 2023 session, only Johnke felt the solution to the county’s financial difficulties rested with the county. He said that as a small businessman, his attitude is that he can’t fail so he just figures things out.
“The property tax system is an antiquated system from the 1800s and needs to be fixed,” Johnson said. He compared the challenges counties face to the surplus the state sees and the flexibility cities have in raising revenue.
Wollmann noted that state law not only limits revenue but also places a burden on counties by requiring them to fund a wide range of services.
“We can’t do it without the Legislature. They make the laws,” she said.
In answering questions about improving county roads and budget cuts to outside entities, Johnke was more optimistic in his answers than incumbents who had to make the cuts.
“It’s time to get creative and look into other solutions,” he said regarding the budget for the Lake County Highway Department. Regarding cuts to outside entities, he indicated Lake County residents should understand budget cuts because most households have experienced them.
“The ambulance service is one thing that should not be cut,” Johnke said.
Wollmann fell back on the answer she always provides when dealing with budget questions – the county must fund what is statutorily required before funding what is statutorily authorized. She indicated flooding in 2019 and the derecho in May created some of the issues the county faces regarding roadways.
“It has knocked us down as far as culverts, bridges and roads,” Wollmann said. “If things don’t change, we might have to try for a tax levy or opt-out.”
Johnson acknowledged that funding is an issue for the county and reported the county does pursue outside funding when it’s available. He believes that at present, the only option available is to better educate residents about the challenges the county faces.
When asked about funding a jail, Wollmann said she supported constructing a new jail for the county, primarily for litigation reasons but also because 911 Communications is not in a good location. She did not indicate how the county would fund this.
Johnke said the jail would not be a priority for him.
“There are other things that need to be taken care of first,” he said.
Johnson said the same issues exist that caused the county to pursue construction of a new jail in the past – overcrowding, plumbing issues, and the vulnerability of 911 Communications due to building issues.
He indicated funding would have to come from “another source,” and the public would have to be educated to support it.
Neither Johnke nor Johnson support the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Both pointed out the company seeking to install the pipeline has faced legal issues and was recently fined by the federal government due to ethical breeches. Johnke also questioned whether it made sense.
“Everybody talks about the carbon that ethanol plants put into the atmosphere. Nobody wants to talk about the carbon that my corn takes out of the atmosphere,” he said.
Johnson added the safety concerns posed by the pipeline running close to rural residences, and noted that while the company claims it will be adding revenue to the county in the form of property taxes, it doesn’t offer any basis for that claim.
Wollmann didn’t take a position, stating that as a commissioner, she needed to be objective.
Regarding the bypass, candidates suggested the city take over the roadway since it’s annexing property to the south and west of it.
In closing remarks, Wollmann placed an emphasis on her experience, Johnson simply encouraged people to vote, and Johnke said he would like to be elected so he could offer his input and insights.