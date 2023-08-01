Everyone has heard of a mani-pedi, but it may come as a surprise that these services offer far more than a fresh set of nails.
In fact, regular manicures and pedicures come with a variety of health benefits, including exfoliating dead skin, improving blood circulation and preventing infection, as well as relaxing the body and relieving stress.
This blending of beauty and health is one of the main principles of Angela Bott’s Head 2 Toes Salon, which opened its doors on 227 N. Egan Ave. on May 1.
The services Bott provides are just as the name suggests, as residents can schedule appointments for their hair, hands and feet, with additional services to be added soon.
Although the salon has only been open for a few months, Bott has already found her specialty in premium pedicures.
“People say ‘Why do you like feet?’ And I say ‘I don’t know’,” Bott laughed, “but I want to make people feel better. It’s not just about painting them and making them look pretty. I want to help people.”
Bott was born and raised in Chester, starting her cosmetology career directly after high school. She attended beauty school in Sioux Falls in 1989, completing the 2,100 hours of training required for certification in one year of schooling.
“I was 19 when I bought my first salon,” Bott added.
This purchase became Mane St. Stylist, which Bott owned and operated in Colton for 11 years, going on to open a second location in Baltic for the final three years. During this time, she also raised her four daughters, two of whom have since joined the cosmetology field themselves.
Bott then relocated to Crooks, where she spent the next 4 1/2 years working in the salon at Sioux Falls’ Prince of Peace Retirement Community.
“It was such a great experience,” she said.
While Bott had plenty of cosmetic experience up to this point, it was at Prince of Peace where she discovered her passion for health. She explained that as people age, their nails become increasingly difficult to cut by themselves. Through her work, Bott helped them alleviate pain and fight off infection and provided other important services.
Bott was also inspired to investigate the health benefits of pedicures due to her own issues with foot pain, which led to her taking a break from cosmetology around six years ago.
Since then, Bott has built a house in Chester and has worked at Madison’s F&M Co-Op Oil for the last four years, where she works in a number of roles. She described F&M as a great place to work, and said that all of her co-workers have been incredibly supportive since the launch of Head 2 Toes.
She noted that her time at F&M has gifted her with many great relationships that have transferred over to the salon, adding that the community response since her opening has been great.
“It’s actually been busier than I ever thought it would be,” Bott said. “For the first three weeks, I wasn’t open very many hours each day, and it was crazy.”
This initial surge led Bott to expand her hours almost immediately. Now, the salon is open from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday by appointment. While she isn’t always able to accommodate walk-ins, Bott added that she prides herself on being as flexible as possible.
Cultivating strong community connections is paramount to Bott’s vision for her salon, adding that she wants Head 2 Toes to be a place where people can laugh and have fun.
“My favorite movie is ‘Steel Magnolias’,” she said, smiling.
Additionally, Bott has engaged in additional training since opening Head 2 Toes.
“It’s called Meticulous Manicurist. She’s got a YouTube channel, and she trains you how to work on people that have nail fungus or thick and ingrown toenails and things like that,” she explained.
The full scope of Head 2 Toes services are available for all genders, and Bott noted that she is already looking forward to potential expansion. The salon will soon offer facials, full-body waxing and back facials, with Bott adding that she is also considering offering spray tans.