Madison High School celebrated its annual homecoming coronation Monday evening at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The coronation is part of week of activities with the theme “Lettuce Celebrate Homecoming.”
Along with the royal festivities Monday night, a showcase was held to highlight a variety of student talent. The event was put on by the MHS Student Council and coronation advisors Dana Gonyo, Cassondra Ford, and Jenn Richards. The Masters of Ceremony were Calvin Martin and Spencer Reverts.
This year’s homecoming court featured Piper Davies, Evelyn Graham, Claire Meyer, Chloe Schneider, Savannah Shipley, Sutton Bern, Emmett Brown, Joe Gors, Lucas Johnson, and Nick Kappenman.
After some banter from the emcees, the showcase began with the student band Fertile Dirt featuring Addy Meyer, Micah Nelson, Danny Cao, Hannah Aldridge, Anna Blessinger, Ellie Studer, Emmett Brown, Nathan Haselton, EllieAnna Jankord, Maguire Studer, Jill Hubbell, Riley O’Connell, Jon Lembcke, and Renae Hass. The large jazz band kicked off the night with a performance of Norah Jones’s “Don’t Know Why.”
Sean Lindholm followed with a guitar cover of Metallica’s “Ride the Lightning.” Kamryn Pierce performed a rendition of the Newfoundland folksong “She’s Like the Swallow.” Lane Williams, Chase King, and Sam Fast performed Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” with the crowd clapping along to the classic tune. Micah Nelson, Taylor Harms, and Emmett Brown covered Smash Mouth’s viral hit “All Star,” encouraging the audience to clap and sing along.
The final act before the crowning of the king and queen was a performance from MHS Cheerleaders Ellie Keller, Brooklyn Moliter, Macy Patch, Christian Rowe, Avery Schamber, and Sophia Sudenga.
Previous king and queen Enoch Martin and Raena Rost were invited on stage to begin the coronation and perform the crowning. Following a few moments of suspense, Joe Gors and Chloe Schneider were announced as the newest members of homecoming royalty.
After being seated as king and queen, Gors and Schneider received a special serenade of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” from EllieAnna Jankord and Mia Hein.
While coronation festivities may be over, MHS has a full week of activities and dress up days before the homecoming football game against Sioux Falls Christian this Friday. In addition, the homecoming volleyball game is Thursday evening against Vermillion, and the school band has their first competition in Marshall Minnesota on Saturday.