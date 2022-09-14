Purchase Access

Madison High School celebrated its annual homecoming coronation Monday evening at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The coronation is part of week of activities with the theme “Lettuce Celebrate Homecoming.”

Along with the royal festivities Monday night, a showcase was held to highlight a variety of student talent. The event was put on by the MHS Student Council and coronation advisors Dana Gonyo, Cassondra Ford, and Jenn Richards. The Masters of Ceremony were Calvin Martin and Spencer Reverts.