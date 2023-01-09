Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts have been on the minds of Madison City Commissioners for a good portion of the last few months. Back in November, the city approved the creation of TIF District #6, a project set to function alongside the Manitou Group’s planned expansion.
That district was approved by the county last Tuesday.
Now, city commissioners are turning their attention to a new project with TIF District #4. City commissioners discussed the project during Thursday’s meeting, yet action was tabled.
The property contained within the proposed district covers five lots in the 500 and 600 blocks of S.W. 4th St.
Clint Powell of Linchpin Corporation spoke to commissioners via zoom on the nature of the project as well as plans for moving forward.
Powell said the district will be used to redevelop the five lots into 10 that can be utilized to construct affordable townhomes. He added that while the district is classified as an affordable housing TIF, this doesn’t necessarily mean low income.
Powell explained that the district would primarily be designed for workforce housing, noting that up to 20 townhome units could be constructed on the property without the need for a zoning variance.
Powell also noted that due to its classification as an affordable housing TIF, a portion of the project’s funding will come through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA).
He said that the SDHDA has the ability to finance costs for infrastructure and vertical construction, which equates to a sizable chunk of the project’s total cost. Currently, the base value of the property in question is $199,000.
More information will be forthcoming. Despite support for the project from Mayor Roy Lindsay, City Administrator Jameson Berreth and the rest of the commission, action was tabled until their next meeting on Jan 17 at 5:30 p.m.
This was done so additional development plans could be gathered along with a commitment letter from a bank or financial institution to finance the project.
Commissioners also wished to hear feedback from Toby Morris of Colliers Securities. Morris has advised commissioners on previous districts, and all felt more comfortable moving forward once he has looked things over.
Other business included the following:
- Commissioners approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 1655, an amendment to Ordinance No. 1640 which covers fiscal appropriations for the coming year. The amendment covered additional costs for the repair of the Community Center’s roof as well as $7,500 in taxes received, then paid out from the 516 Grant Circle TIF District.
- Commissioners approved KLJ Engineering as the airport consultant for the Madison Airport for the next five years. KLJ was chosen for the job by a selection committee consisting of commissioner Adam Shaw, airport board member Ken Johnson, Airport Manager Morris Riggin and Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg.
- Commissioners established a joint 2023 election date of April 11 with the Madison School District.
- Commissioners announced two vacancies on the Community Center board, one with a year remaining and another with two years left. Any interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the center.