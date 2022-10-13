Booster Club

KURT CHRISTIANSEN (left), Kelly Hanson, Jim Olson and Shannon Vostad are the current members of the Madison High School Booster Club and are looking for new volunteers to help with their generous work.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

To celebrate the coming winter season and its accompanying sports, the Madison High School Booster Club is planning the launch of its newest online apparel store.

Group members Shannon Vostad, Kelly Hanson, Jim Olson and Kurt Christiansen met Wednesday night at Nicky’s Restaurant & Lounge for discussion on the store and their yearly fund-raisers.