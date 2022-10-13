KURT CHRISTIANSEN (left), Kelly Hanson, Jim Olson and Shannon Vostad are the current members of the Madison High School Booster Club and are looking for new volunteers to help with their generous work.
To celebrate the coming winter season and its accompanying sports, the Madison High School Booster Club is planning the launch of its newest online apparel store.
Group members Shannon Vostad, Kelly Hanson, Jim Olson and Kurt Christiansen met Wednesday night at Nicky’s Restaurant & Lounge for discussion on the store and their yearly fund-raisers.
The new store will feature fan favorite T-shirts, sweatshirts and other Bulldog-themed merchandise. Wearable blankets will also be available, as will a Bulldog ballcap. All products were designed in collaboration with Fox Promotion with youth and adult sizes being available.
According to Vostad, the online store will likely open in early November and run through Thanksgiving. A physical store will be opened in the coming weeks around the time the new sponsor items arrive.
“Sponsor items are tiered into three levels, and they’re an excellent way to raise funds for our programs,” Vostad said.
For $100, sponsors earn a 20-ounce Bulldog tumbler. For $200, they earn the tumbler as well as their choice of a Bulldog duffel bag or piece of apparel. For $500, they receive all subsequent items and a specialty Bulldog cooler.
Sponsors are recognized on the programs distributed during games and on the school’s website.
“Currently, we have 55 sponsors with nine of them being at the $500 level,” Vostad noted.
This has added up to nearly $12,000.
The Booster Club’s program is an elaborate, full-color booklet with local business sponsors being able to buy advertising space to offset costs. In addition, a sponsor of the week is displayed on the front page of every issue.
The money accrued through these sponsorships and sales are used to pay for student meals when traveling for state championships, end-of-year parties for various programs, and unique services like Hudl sports cameras.
These can be used to stream games online for out-of-town family and allow coaches and students to more easily share footage and create highlight reels. The Booster Club has provided three of these cameras: one for the high school, one for the middle school and an outdoor camera situated by the JV field. The cameras became particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic as crowd numbers were severely limited.
Another major fund-raiser for the Booster Club is the “Draw the Dog” raffle.
“It’s like MHS’s version of ‘Chase the Ace’,” Vostad explained. “We sell tickets at 25 for $20, 6 for $5 and $1 apiece.”
Once tickets are purchased, numbers are drawn to decide who gets to pick from the envelopes containing specially-made Bulldog playing cards. Each card awards a prize like free popcorn or A piece of merchandise. However, if someone pulls the jackpot card, they receive half the money accumulated through the game.
The Booster Club is also planning to raffle off two ice shacks they are in the process of purchasing from the high school. They were originally bought for one of the school’s agriculture classes but have been trapped in limbo since the teacher responsible left the system.
All of this stands alongside the Booster Club’s heavily celebrated concessions work where they sell popcorn and even small blizzards provided by the local Dairy Queen. The group is optimistic for the coming season and hopes to continue to serve the school’s many programs in any capacity they can.
The next meeting will take place at Nicky’s on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.