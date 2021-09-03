Area lunch menus By Staff Sep 3, 2021 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RUTLAND SCHOOLMonday: No schoolTuesday: Ham and cheese sub, chips, green beans, diced peachesWednesday: Meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, pineapple tidbitsThursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, refried beans, mandarin orangesFriday: Italian dunkers with sauce, broccoli, fruit cocktailOLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOLBreakfastMonday: No schoolTuesday: Scrambled eggs, toast, colby jack cheese stick, tropical fruit salad, fresh fruitWednesday: Cake donut, strawberry banana yogurt, grape juice, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruitThursday: Benefit bar, applesauce, fresh fruitFriday: Blueberry muffin, mandarin orange fruit cup, fresh fruitLunchMonday: No schoolTuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib sandwich, fruit cocktail, steamed broccoliWednesday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, tropical fruit salad, steamed broccoliThursday: Chicken tenders, dinner roll, applesauce, mashed potatoesFriday: Hamburger, baked beansMADISON CENTRALBreakfastMonday: No schoolTuesday: Breakfast bites or cinnamon rollWednesday: Breakfast sandwich or wafflesThursday: Biscuits and gravy or mini donutsFriday: Breakfast pizza or long johnLunchMonday: No schoolTuesday: Elem: Cheese pizza or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, crispy chicken or spicy chicken sandwich, or pepperoni pizza; french fries.Wednesday: Elem: Chicken alfredo and breadstick or sack lunch; steamed broccoli, HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, chicken strips, or pepperoni pizza; steamed broccoli.Thursday: Sloppy joe or sack lunch; steamed corn. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, sloppy joe, or cheese pizza; steamed cornFriday: Elem: Grilled cheese and tomato soup or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, grilled chicken burger, or cheese pizza; steamed green beans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Karen Larson DSU celebrates opening of Paulson Center Sarrah Liedtke Joy Reed Teacher of the year loves third grade Heartland CEO honored with professional achievement award Ruth Spencer Banana cream rules the day at Prairie Village Unlock Madison brings escape rooms, axe throwing to community Schaefer’s horses provide old-time threshing demos Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar