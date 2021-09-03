RUTLAND SCHOOL

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub, chips, green beans, diced peaches

Wednesday: Meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Potato ole supreme, churro, refried beans, mandarin oranges

Friday: Italian dunkers with sauce, broccoli, fruit cocktail

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs, toast, colby jack cheese stick, tropical fruit salad, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Cake donut, strawberry banana yogurt, grape juice, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Thursday: Benefit bar, applesauce, fresh fruit

Friday: Blueberry muffin, mandarin orange fruit cup, fresh fruit

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib sandwich, fruit cocktail, steamed broccoli

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, tropical fruit salad, steamed broccoli

Thursday: Chicken tenders, dinner roll, applesauce, mashed potatoes

Friday: Hamburger, baked beans

MADISON CENTRAL

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Breakfast bites or cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich or waffles

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy or mini donuts

Friday: Breakfast pizza or long john

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Cheese pizza or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, crispy chicken or spicy chicken sandwich, or pepperoni pizza; french fries.

Wednesday: Elem: Chicken alfredo and breadstick or sack lunch; steamed broccoli, HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, chicken strips, or pepperoni pizza; steamed broccoli.

Thursday: Sloppy joe or sack lunch; steamed corn. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich, sloppy joe, or cheese pizza; steamed corn

Friday: Elem: Grilled cheese and tomato soup or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and tomato soup, grilled chicken burger, or cheese pizza; steamed green beans.