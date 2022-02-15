Activities Director Michael Ricke recommended on Monday night that Madison Central add softball to the roster of sports offered through the school district.
The board of directors for the South Dakota High School Activities Association voted to sanction the sport at a January meeting. Softball will be offered for the first time as a SDHSAA-sanctioned sport in the spring of 2023.
Ricke indicated the association was asking high schools to indicate whether they were interested in participating in the sport.
“We have club softball and have had it for several years,” he told school board members. He reported 17 high school girls and five middle school girls participated in the sport.
“My vision is that if we offer softball, it is a 7-12 sport,” he said. “We do have to weigh how it will affect our other programs.”
Currently, girls have golf as well as track and field in the spring. In the fall, they have cross country, volleyball and tennis. Ricke said it’s possible girls would opt to play softball rather than participate in another sport.
He outlined the projected costs of the program, including $3,114 for the head coach, $1,718 for assistant coach, $800 for officials, $1,000 for supplies, $1,500 for uniforms for the first year, and $1,500 for travel. He wasn’t sure whether the supplies currently used for club softball could be used for the sanctioned sport.
“I do think we have the girls to support it,” he said in making his recommendation.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told board members that indicating an interest in participating did not commit the school district. Ricke agreed.
“If we decide after talking to the parents and girls that we don’t have the girls to support this, we can back out,” he said.
Jorgenson said school administrators were just seeking direction from the board.
“Almost all the schools in our conference are looking at this,” he reported, pointing out that indicating interest leaves more doors open.
“A lot of it will depend on the club teams,” Ricke said.
This is true because the girls cannot participate on both the school team and the club team simultaneously.
However, students can participate in two sports simultaneously. Ricke reported that some boys participate in both cross country and football.
“I think we can make it work,” he said in response to a question about girls participating in softball as well as one of the established sports.
In response to a question about facility rentals, Ricke said the team could use the city’s playing fields. The only charge would be for chalking the fields.
School board members gave verbal consent to move forward with adding the newly sanctioned sport to the school’s roster of activities.