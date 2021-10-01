Madison’s 7th-grade football team earned its first win of the season by defeating Canton 30-6 in Canton on Tuesday.
Canton was able to score first on their second series of the game by controlling the line of scrimmage and marching down the field with several short runs.
Eventually, they broke one open to the outside and scored their first and last touchdown of the day.
Madison was able to answer at the end of the first quarter with a 20-yard run by quarterback Jade Wilkens. The two-point pass conversion to Cooper Bergheim put Madison in the lead.
The Bulldogs scoree again in the first half with a pass from Wilkens to Wyatt Pickard. Brock Olson was also a big contributor on the drive by catching a 50-yard pass from Wilkens, according to Coach Chris Waba. Sawyer Hegg added to the score with a 2-point conversion run off the left side.
In the second half, the Bulldogs were able to score twice — on 40-yard pass to Cooper Bergheim, followed by another two-point run by Wilkens.
The last score of the day came from Ethan Sims on a 45-yard TD run. Josiah Gee was also a contributor on offense with some nice runs up the middle, Waba said.
Defensively, the Bulldogs created three turnovers — two fumble recoveries and an interception by Sawyer Dickey — to seal the game.
Oakley Mees, Ayden Vostad and James Driscol did a great job of playing defense and forcing the C-Hawks out of their comfort zone, Waba said.
8th Grade
Madison 34 Canton 8
This game was all Madison. The Bulldogs were very physical in the game and did a great job of controlling the ball, according to Waba.
Cohen Hahn passed for over 150 yards on the night. His front line did a great job of pass protecting, Waba said, and the Bulldogs were able to move the ball very effectively against the Canton defense.
Myles Schneider started the scoring with a 20-yard pass from Hahn. Moments later, after a fumble recovery from Quincey Kurtz, Hahn connected on a pass to Adonis Rodriquez for 25 yards, and a 2-point conversion by Shane Veenhof put the Bulldogs on top 14-0.
Hahn wasn’t finished as he had two more long scores with a 50-yard TD pass to Brock Olson and a 40-yard TD pass to Shane VeenHof.
Waba said the Bulldogs were equally effective on the ground as they were able to score twice.
Caleb Hodges got in for a TD and Veenhof was able to pick up a 55-yard score on the ground.