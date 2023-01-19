Madison’s Restricted Use Site (RUS), located two miles west and a half-mile north of Junius at 23241 446th Ave., has filled up sooner than expected. City Administrator Jameson Berreth and Director of Public Works Gary Gonyo said this is largely due to an influx in materials from the May derecho.

According to a memorandum written by Berreth, the RUS receives a variety of construction materials and old furniture from Madison and surrounding area residents. Restricted items include household garbage, appliances, metals and recyclables, among others.