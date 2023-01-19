Madison’s Restricted Use Site (RUS), located two miles west and a half-mile north of Junius at 23241 446th Ave., has filled up sooner than expected. City Administrator Jameson Berreth and Director of Public Works Gary Gonyo said this is largely due to an influx in materials from the May derecho.
According to a memorandum written by Berreth, the RUS receives a variety of construction materials and old furniture from Madison and surrounding area residents. Restricted items include household garbage, appliances, metals and recyclables, among others.
Since 2017, the City of Madison has leased the RUS property from Klein Land and Cattle II, LLC. The contract is set to end after a 10-year period (2027) or when the three-acre cell is full and closed. Currently, rent for the property is $25,000 per year.
Berreth presented this information during Tuesday’s city commission meeting, so the city could begin taking the necessary steps toward either a new lease with Klein Land and Cattle or the relocation of the RUS to a new, city-owned location.
In either scenario, appropriate permitting will need to be acquired from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).
“We have reached out to the owners to see what the opportunity would be for a new cell,” Berreth said. “They haven’t proposed any specific price, but we’ve gotten the feeling that they would need an increase in lease price to continue the operations at the current site.”
Mayor Roy Lindsay said that when the current lease ends, Klein Land and Cattle is permitted to use the land for hay or grazing but not for farming, should the city choose to not renew its lease. Whether or not the lease is renewed, the city has a duty to ensure that all deposited materials are properly buried.
“Regardless of who owns the property, once the city is done operating the Restricted Use Site location, we have the responsibility to make sure that all debris is covered up from here until the end of time,” Berreth noted.
Lindsay added that materials must have at least six inches of coverage.
“I’m in favor of looking for a site that the city could own, getting approval from the DANR, and having a site that the city could maintain for themselves for quite a few years down the road,” Lindsay said, citing the potential for a cost increase as a major motivator.
This statement prompted Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin to ask if the city had considered moving to a traditional landfill rather than an RUS. At the time, this was ruled as a possibility, yet Berreth later said that South Dakota plans to stop the creation of new landfills.
Whatever the solution ends up being, Gonyo said that the city needs to act sooner rather than later.
“I’d say by September we’re going to be full,” he said, adding that before the derecho, it was believed the city had several years before capacity was reached.
“We’d be looking at creating a new cell somewhere in 2023 and capping the old one,” Berreth said. “I think that’s the timeline we need to be on.”
Of note, the current location of the RUS still has 15 acres of available land should the city acquire a new lease. If a new location is chosen, it will have to meet certain requirements.
These include various inspections, soil testing and location restrictions. It cannot be placed in a wetland or floodplain, within 200 feet of surface water, within 1,000 feet of a drinking well, or within 1,000 feet of an occupied dwelling without written permission from the owner, among others.
Commissioners voted to explore their options in both directions, with cost to likely be the deciding factor on the issue.