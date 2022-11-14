Dakota Valley All-Conference volleyball teams Nov 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dakota Valley Conference recently released the All-Conference volleyball teams, and a handful of athletes from Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland schools earned honors.Colman-Egan, a Class B State Tournament qualifier, had three players earn All-Conference honors, with one other individual earning honorable mention.Daniela Lee, Kadance Landis and Berkley Groos all earned First-Team All-Conference. Lanie Mousel earned honorable mention.Oldham-Ramona/Rutland finished the season with an 18-11 record. The Raiders had two individuals earn All-Conference honors with one player earning honorable mention.Julia Trygstad and Paige Hanson both earned First-Team honors, while Alivia Bickett earned honorable mention. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Trojans blank Waldorf 13-0 in final game at Trojan Field Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores Russell Karim to speak at DSU; Global Entrepreneurship event open to the public Madison City Commissioners address concerns for 9th St. closure Chester School Board to meet Amanda Vacanti verbally commits to SDSU for softball O-R School Board meets Monday Law Enforcement Blotter County commission meeting is Tuesday Lt. Col. Heath Abraham: 'You have to also not quit' Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form