The Madison Bulldogs took home first place at the West Central Quad at the Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford on Tuesday. The Bulldogs took home top honors with a team score of 166.
Madison’s Kaden Guischer and Oliver Husher tied for third place overall. Both golfers shot a 41 to place inside the Top Five.
Jack Olson and Braylon Oftedal both shot a 42 to tie for sixth place with two other golfers. Casyn Crabtree shot a 43 to place 10th overall for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Monday, Sept. 18 at Bakker Crossing Golf Course in Sioux Falls. The meet is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball Roundup
The Colman-Egan Hawks lost their first match of the season on Tuesday against Estelline/Hendricks 3-2.
The Hawks won the opening set 25-23. The Redhawks answered back by winning the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-22. The Hawks forced a fifth set by winning the fourth set 25-23. It was all Redhawks in the fifth set, as they defeated the Hawks 15-3 to win the match 15-3.
Daniela Lee finished the match with 14 kills and 15 digs. Elaina Rhode recorded six kills. Brynlee Landis recorded five kills and 18 digs.
Lanie Mousel recorded 16 assists and two aces for the Hawks. Kaylee Voelker recorded 16 assists and 13 digs. Presley Luze recorded 34 digs.
With the loss the Hawks are now 3-1 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Elkton/Lake Benton.
Howard 3, Hanson 2
The Howard Tigers picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory against Hanson.
The Tigers won the first two sets of the match 25-17 and 25-23 to build a 2-0 lead. Hanson bounced back to win the third and fourth sets 25-15, 25-20 to force a fifth set. The Tigers came out on top in the fifth set 15-8 to pick up the 3-2 victory.
Abby Aslesen recorded 17 kills and 19 digs for the Tigers.
The Tigers are now 1-3 overall. They’ll look to pick up their second win of the season on Thursday when they host Wessington Springs.