MADISON PUBLIC LIBRARY Director Lisa Martin leads children in a reading of Steven Kellogg's "The Missing Mitten Mystery"at the first preschool storytime on Tuesday. These storytimes will be held each Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Given the lack of outdoor activities available during the winter season, the Madison Public Library is staying busy providing events for the Madison community.
On Tuesday, the library launched two events to help spread the power of reading: weekly preschool story time and a special event titled “Bookopoly.”
The latter, a play on the famous board game, is a reading challenge where participants aim to fill out a themed board for a chance to win a variety of prizes. The event began Tuesday and is set to run until March 31.
The board is divided into eight color sets, four corner events and four mystery squares. The color sets themselves are divided into categories like title, setting and genre, among others. Each color set is sectioned into three parts.
Prize packages are broken up into four categories: Snack Time, Game Night, Cuddle Up and Read, and Now Showing. Each one comes with a unique set of prizes as well as an MPL T-shirt.
Entries for the prize packages can be obtained through completing a color set, completing all four corners or completing any four mystery squares. Two bonus entries can be obtained through completing the entire board.
According to Systems Librarian Melanie Argo, the board, along with a full list of challenges and a tracking sheet, is available on their website and for in-person pickup. She added that the board and prize packages were designed by library assistant Isaac Meyer.
Additionally, Tuesday saw the first of the library’s preschool storytimes, which are set to occur weekly at 11 a.m. The event features multiple stories, singing, dancing and a crafting activity. Take-home craft kits will be available for those who are unable to attend.