Pre-school story time

MADISON PUBLIC LIBRARY Director Lisa Martin leads children in a reading of Steven Kellogg's "The Missing Mitten Mystery" at the first preschool storytime on Tuesday. These storytimes will be held each Tuesday at 11 a.m. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Given the lack of outdoor activities available during the winter season, the Madison Public Library is staying busy providing events for the Madison community.

On Tuesday, the library launched two events to help spread the power of reading: weekly preschool story time and a special event titled “Bookopoly.”