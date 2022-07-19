Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Summer blood donations are down and blood usage is up due to higher volumes of surgeries, emergencies and traumas.

Community Blood Bank is calling for all blood donors to come to the aid of local patients by giving blood on Aug. or Aug. 9 between 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-3:30 p.m. (both days).