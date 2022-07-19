Summer blood donations are down and blood usage is up due to higher volumes of surgeries, emergencies and traumas.
Community Blood Bank is calling for all blood donors to come to the aid of local patients by giving blood on Aug. or Aug. 9 between 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-3:30 p.m. (both days).
Donors can schedule their donation by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org, select “events” and Aug. 8 or 9 or call 605-331-3222. Information regarding donating blood can be found at cbblifeblood.org.
All who donate will receive a Dairy Queen gift card and an All American blood donor T-shirt.
“We are reaching a point where we cannot keep up with the demand for blood and seeing a sharp decline in overall donations,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director, Community Blood Bank. “Local volunteers are the only way we will improve the overall blood supply for local patients. Community Blood Bank has been the sole blood provider to Madison Regional Health System for over 20 years. The Madison community has continued to come out to improve the outlook for the local blood supply, and it is our hope we can have a very successful turnout this time. Please plan on donating blood on Aug. 8 or 9 at this community blood drive.”
Donors must be at least 17 in good general health. A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood.