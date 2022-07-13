Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/12/22 00:21 CFS22-04290 911 Open Line Completed/Settled By Contact LCSO DAKOTA AVE MADISON

07/12/22 06:10 CFS22-04291 Vehicle Stolen Report Taken MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

07/12/22 08:02 CFS22-04292 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO NE 3RD ST MADISON

07/12/22 08:26 CFS22-04293 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO HWY 19 MADISON

07/12/22 08:47 CFS22-04294 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

07/12/22 10:07 CFS22-04295 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/12/22 11:27 CFS22-04296 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

07/12/22 13:12 CFS22-04297 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

07/12/22 14:03 CFS22-04298 Vehicle Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

07/12/22 14:20 CFS22-04299 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

07/12/22 14:49 CFS22-04300 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 448TH AVE MADISON

07/12/22 15:12 CFS22-04301 Alarm Fire False Alarm NE 11TH ST MADISON

07/12/22 17:06 CFS22-04302 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/12/22 17:40 CFS22-04303 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SW 7TH ST MADISON

07/12/22 19:44 CFS22-04304 Medical Unit Cancelled Enroute EMS 446TH AVE WINFRED

07/12/22 19:53 CFS22-04305 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON

07/12/22 20:40 CFS22-04306 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

07/12/22 22:15 CFS22-04307 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 5TH ST MADISON

07/12/22 22:59 CFS22-04308 Suspicious Vehicle Unable to Locate LCSO PELICAN POINT RD MADISON

Total Records: 19