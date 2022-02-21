Crossover Day approaches with all bills required to leave the house of origin to be heard in the other legislative house.
Last week many bills were heard by standing committees in preparation for this deadline. A bill I sponsored to provide for the direct sale of certain home-produced or home-processed food passed out of House Commerce and Energy with a unanimous vote and will be heard on the floor on Tuesday when we return from President’s Day break.
HB1311 was heard last week in House State Affairs committee. This bill is related to clarifying the mother/child relationships of birth and adoptions and passed out of committee 10-3. After a long debate on the floor, it failed 29-38.
HB1113 would prohibit threats intended to coerce an abortion and passed 13-0 out of committee. This bill was debated on Thursday on the house floor, passing unanimously.
HB1116 would modify the date for the S.D. presidential primary election. The bill moved to the floor with a 7-3 vote and then passed on a full house vote 41-26. It will be interesting to see how the Senate handles this piece of legislation when they hear it in the near future.
Finally, HB1258, a bill which would protect an individual from entities requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, will be heard on the house floor after passing out of committee with a 7-6 vote.
A bill was passed last year to clarify visitation rules for assisted living facilities. This year, HB1283 which would require visitation laws to be posted in hospitals and nursing facilities passed 13-0 out of the Health & Human Services committee.
HB1282 would allow inpatient psychiatric facility placement alternatives for patients who are 18 years of age but are still completing high school so they can continue with their coursework and not be placed with older patients. It passed unanimously in committee and on the full house vote.
HB1012, Gov. Noem’s bill to protect students and employees at higher education institutions from critical race theory, was debated on the house floor this week. The South Dakota Board of Regents support this bill, but opponents explained that they believed it was not necessary for state schools. It passed with a vote of 54-14 and will be sent over to the Senate.
HB1337 also addresses political indoctrination in both elementary and secondary students. It passed with a 50-18 vote.
Debate will continue next week on how best to spend the funds appropriated by the federal government. I have advocated for the past few years to spend money on our state’s roads and bridges which are in need of repair. I know we all want to see these funds go to projects that will see long-term benefits for our state.
It is an honor and privilege to serve the constituents of District 8. Thank you for your input on issues and legislation important to our district and state. Contact me at marli.wiese@sdlegislature.gov.