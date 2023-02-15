Stacy Kooistra

Sioux Falls City Attorney Stacy Kooistra has accepted a new position as the Chief Operations Officer and General Counsel for the Dakota State University-Applied Research Corporation (DSU-ARC), to help stimulate a vibrant cyber-research industry that supports national security, offers workforce and economic development opportunities and establishes South Dakota as a cyber state.

DSU-ARC was recently established as a non-profit corporation, separate from the university. Its mission is to develop, operate and expand the DSU Applied Research Lab (DSU-ARL). The lab is currently located on the DSU campus in Madison and will expand to Sioux Falls in a building that is currently in the design stage. The corporation will be responsible for operating the lab, with DSU transferring lab personnel to the corporation later this year.