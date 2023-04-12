Town Hall April 11.jpg

A LAKE COUNTY town hall meeting draws a room full of people to learn about possible property tax increases and share opinions on county finances on Tuesday. The meeting began with a 30-minute educational session before transitioning to a public comment period.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake County Commission held a town hall meeting on Tuesday in the courthouse to hear public feedback on possible county property tax increases.

It began with a 30-minute presentation on county finances, road conditions and the property tax options before the floor opened for discussion. Residents packed the room to give their opinions on the issue.