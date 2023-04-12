A LAKE COUNTY town hall meeting draws a room full of people to learn about possible property tax increases and share opinions on county finances on Tuesday. The meeting began with a 30-minute educational session before transitioning to a public comment period.
The Lake County Commission held a town hall meeting on Tuesday in the courthouse to hear public feedback on possible county property tax increases.
It began with a 30-minute presentation on county finances, road conditions and the property tax options before the floor opened for discussion. Residents packed the room to give their opinions on the issue.
The county’s two main options to raise revenues to cover rising costs include an opt-out and a road and bridge levy. The former option will send money to the general fund to be used on all county government activities, while the latter can only be used for roads and bridges.
Steve Kant, who spoke first, said the idea of passing both an opt-out and a road and bridge levy was “hard to swallow.” He later asked the commission not to “sensationalize” its financial situation and questioned if the commissioners would bring the property tax increases to a public vote.
Commissioners Dennis Slaughter and Deb Reinicke both expressed support for having a public vote brought by the commission.
Marsha Johnson said she wanted to see money put into bridges and roads. Previously, there were 3 miles of oil road by her home, and it was turned to gravel. The gravel road has caused problems, especially during snowy winter months and muddy springs.
“If we don’t have money, that’s what will happen to other roads in the county,” she said.
Elaine Garry said she appreciated the resources made available at the meeting and that she supports the general idea of raising taxes to support county roads. She said she didn’t know whether she leaned toward an opt-out or a road and bridge levy, but she would like it to be voted on by the general public.
“I think we have to pay taxes to keep moving forward, and where I grew up we don’t have a school anymore; we basically don’t have a town anymore. If you don’t have resources, we’ll be kind of a lost community, and we won’t have people moving in here and enjoying the amenities,” Garry said. “I would ask you to be fairly specific in how you spend the dollars and…spend those dollars where they’ll bring value, not just to one group of people that live in the county but to all people who live in the county.”
Lois McGillivary said she was concerned about how these property tax increases would affect those who live on fixed incomes, like retirees. She said her property taxes have increased almost 30% in the past few years, and she doesn’t have the income to make up for that increase. She asked the commissioners to stick with a road and bridge levy and to set a limit on how long it will last.
“I think every single person in this room agrees that the county roads and bridges need attention. If you’ve driven anywhere in this county, you know that,” she said. “The problem comes with paying for it…Let the public know why you need it and where exactly it will go…For those of us on fixed incomes, it’s a burden.”
Dave Hageman said he’s lived on a gravel road for 30 years and that he pays the same taxes as people who live on paved roads without the benefit of living on a paved road.
“As far as I’m concerned, take it to a vote. If the people don’t pass up, grind the dang roads up,” he said.
Other individuals expressed varying opinions on the issue, saying county financial struggles should be brought up in the state Legislature. Several individuals said more education for residents would help people make a more informed decision and asked about education efforts being hosted in other towns and on social media.
Nick Opdahl, a representative from the Franklin Township Board, said these efforts have been a long time coming.
“I think we’re playing catch-up,” he said. “This has been a longtime problem, and we’re paying for it.”