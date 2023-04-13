Local business owners Sherise and Shannon Kauffman have purchased the building which formerly hosted Taco John’s.
The Kauffmans, a husband and wife team who owns the Classic Corner gas station, purchased the building after entering talks with Dan Lemme, a founder and board member of Kingdom Capital Fund. The former Taco John’s, located on N.W. 2nd Street, closed its doors in late 2021. The building was purchased by Kingdom Capital Fund, a Christian non-profit in Sioux Falls.
Lemme approached the Kaufmans in late 2022, and they purchased the building in late March, they said.
“The part we felt most strongly about was that the property stayed within the Madison community,” Shannon Kauffman said.
With the purchase so recent, Sherise and Shannon Kauffman said they don’t have solid plans for the building yet.
“It’s too new and fresh,” Shannon said.
But, a couple of options are on the table.
The building still hosts the equipment, tables and chairs from when it was a Taco John’s, and the couple is considering reopening the business as a Taco John’s once more. This will require paying franchise fees and redecorating the building to comply with the corporation’s standards.
“Anytime you have a franchise, whether it’s a Taco John’s or a Dairy Queen, they require you to update the look every so many years, and so from what we understand, it was not current on the format they approved. So, there’s going to be some needed investment to get them up to the standards required for the franchise,” Shannon said. “Hopefully that’s the route we’ll be able to go.”
Another option is franchising with another chain, though they said they hadn’t looked too deeply into those options yet.
Shannon said he and Sherise would also consider leasing the building to an individual with a vision for the property, whether it’s as a franchise like Taco John’s or as an independent business. But, the couple said they don’t plan on selling the building.
The pair, along with another local business owner, Pete Stemper, also own the location currently hosting Mexican restaurant El Vaquero. Stemper does not co-own the former Taco John’s location, the Kauffmans said.