Local business owners Sherise and Shannon Kauffman have purchased the building which formerly hosted Taco John’s.

The Kauffmans, a husband and wife team who owns the Classic Corner gas station, purchased the building after entering talks with Dan Lemme, a founder and board member of Kingdom Capital Fund. The former Taco John’s, located on N.W. 2nd Street, closed its doors in late 2021. The building was purchased by Kingdom Capital Fund, a Christian non-profit in Sioux Falls.