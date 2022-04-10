Marian Wheeler welcomed 20 members of the Entre Nous Study Club into her home on April 4. Easter rabbit figurines and colorful quilted Easter egg coasters provided spring-like atmosphere. A light coconut/pineapple dessert topped with whipped cream was served and chocolates and mixed nuts were passed.
Wheeler shared the recipe at the members request, and the figurine and quilted coasters were sent with each member upon their departure as gifts from the hostess.
The meeting was called to order by President Barb Simon with the reading of the Collect, roll call and reading of the last meeting’s minutes. Nancy Miller-Gilbert gave the treasurer’s report and reported that Easter cards had been sent to the honorary members.
Signup sheets for next year’s schedule were passed and committee assignments made. Invitation ideas for the spring party to be held in May were discussed.
The program, presented by Joan Kappenman, related the story of “The Grotto of the Redemption” and how it came into being.
Paul Matthies Dobberstein was born in Germany in 1872. At the age of 20, he came to America and entered the seminary of St. Francis near Milwaukee to prepare for the priesthood. As a young seminarian, Dobberstein became critically ill with pneumonia. As he fought for his life, he prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary to intercede for him for the grace of health. If he lived, he promised to build a shrine in her honor. He recovered, completed his studies and, after his ordination, came to West Bend, Iowa, as pastor in 1898.
He stockpiled rocks and precious stones for more than a decade, and the actual work of the Grotto began to take shape in 1912. In the 42 years it took to complete the shrine, Dobberstein incorporated pearls, glowing rubies and sapphires, petrified wood, agate, quartz, etc., that all came to the Grotto might admire his work to imitate the virtues of the Mother of Our Savior.
The designed purpose of the Grotto is to tell in silent, spiritual eloquence the story of man’s fall and redemption by Christ, the Savior of the world.