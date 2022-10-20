When looking for a used car at a local dealership, quality service, affordable prices, and friendly faces are all a must. This trifecta is exactly what Dan Uthe and his wife Cindy have brought to Madison with Lake Herman Auto Sales for 44 years. “Providing for the people is my passion, and I’m going to stay in it until I can’t,” said Uthe, “I still feel the same drive today as when we first started.”
LHAS was first established by Uthe and his soon-to-be father-in-law Bud Ebsen when the pair obtained their dealer license in 1978. “The name comes from our first year where we were located on his [Ebsen] farm near Lake Herman,” Uthe explained, “the business was growing pretty fast, so we moved to a new spot off Highway 34.”
The two men continued to grow their business until Ebsen retired in 1994. Uthe and his wife then took over operations for the subsequent decades before selling the property to Madison’s Asphalt Pros Inc two years ago. After this, the couple moved to their current location of 121 South Highland Avenue.
“We love this new location. It’s got a nice level of traffic, and it’s no longer 60 miles per hour, so people can actually slow down enough to see what we have,” Uthe joked. While the business may have moved locations, Uthe’s caring, community driven approach has certainly not.
Uthe noted that he still finds immense joy in meeting new people and providing them with this valuable service. “It’s really special to watch them smile as they drive away,” he added. In addition to offering affordable pre-owned vehicles, LHAS is also the official U-Haul distributor for Madison as well as for 605 Sheds out of Huron.
For Uthe, serving the community around him is a chief motivator. “Madison is great, and the local support has been fantastic,” he said, “we get a lot of repeat customers and referrals. We’ve even sold vehicles to the 3rd and 4th generations of the same family.” He also praised his excellent employees and the pleasure of working alongside his wife every day.
Uthe understands that buying a vehicle is often a huge investment for families and works to minimize their concerns in any way he can.
“We’ll drop the vehicle off for them or let them drive it for a day to test things out. I want to do whatever it takes to make them feel confident and comfortable,” he noted, “people deserve to be treated with respect, and that’s what I’ve instilled into this business.”
Aside from the usual in-person visits, Uthe utilizes five different national auto websites including Cars 4 Sale, Keloland Auto Mall, and Facebook Marketplace. The business has sold cars to around 27 different states from Oklahoma, to Oregon, to even as far as Alaska.
For his efforts, Uthe and his employees have received home-baked cookies and caramel rolls from community members as well as being selected as South Dakota’s quality dealer of the year in 1994. “It was voted on by peers, so it was a really nice award,” Uthe commented, “we got to go to the National Auto Convention in Las Vegas and had a great time.”
Along with his career at LHAS, Uthe has been involved with several state and national organizations such as the Knights of Columbus and Madison Chamber of Commerce. He has been a member of the Independent Auto Dealers board since 1989, including a stint as the president.
Uthe said that he is deeply grateful for the people of Madison’s continued support. He enjoys meeting each new family that moves in as well as providing service to the schools and college.
“It’s all about friendships and relationships,” he added, “I hope I’ve given back as much as they have given to me.”