Sue

SUE PETERSON poses for a photo with the medals she won at the 2022 Madison Senior Games. 

 Submitted photo

Sue Peterson is known around Dakota State University as the “Jolly Janitor.” For the past five years, she can be spotted on campus with a smile on her face while she goes about her business.

At the Madison Senior Games, she’s known as “The Collector.” During the Senior Games last year, Peterson brought home 15 medals.