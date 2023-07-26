Sue Peterson is known around Dakota State University as the “Jolly Janitor.” For the past five years, she can be spotted on campus with a smile on her face while she goes about her business.
At the Madison Senior Games, she’s known as “The Collector.” During the Senior Games last year, Peterson brought home 15 medals.
“I do all the field events,” Peterson said. “The shot put, discuss, javelin, softball throw, the hammer throw. I also do the shuffleboard.”
This weekend at the Madison Senior Games, Peterson is going to try her hand at pickleball. The event piqued her interest after watching it during last year’s Senior Games.
The local games will be held on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. There are bean bag toss, shuffleboard, horseshoes, cycling, track & field, pickleball, table tennis, basketball, 8-ball pool, bowling and Mahjong. Registration is at the Community Center.
“What I’m going to get into this year is pickleball,” Peterson said. “I learned how to play last winter. I bought my paddle and everything. I practice at the Community Center. I want to be the champion this year.”
The 2023 Madison Senior Games will be held this Friday and Saturday. The games are for all men and women over the age of 50. Registration forms can be picked up at the Madison Community Center.
Peterson has been competing in the Senior Games since 2016, in Sioux Falls with her brother Jerry.
“He talked me into starting to compete,” Peterson said. “I finally committed to doing it in 2016 down in Sioux Falls.”
The upcoming Senior Games will mark the fourth year that Peterson has competed here. She said she enjoys the friendships that she’s developed.
“I just love seeing the people,” Peterson said. “I really enjoy the events and the friendship that comes with competing in these games.”
Following last year’s games, Peterson used her high school reunion in an attempt to get more competition.
“I really enjoy them all,” Peterson said. “It’s hard to find people that are in my age group to compete against. I’m in the 60-65 group. Last year was my 45th high school reunion. I went up in front of my entire class and told them that they have to compete.”