Jessica Schultz has finally had the opportunity to go shopping with her mother and to pick up some pants. The 2014 graduate of Madison High School finds buying clothes in Japan to be a challenge.

At 5’5” tall, Schultz is tall for a woman in Japan. Pants she purchases there are more like capris. However, that was the least of her concerns when she returned home in July. She hadn’t seen her parents, Bryan and Janine Schultz, for nearly three years.