Jessica Schultz has finally had the opportunity to go shopping with her mother and to pick up some pants. The 2014 graduate of Madison High School finds buying clothes in Japan to be a challenge.
At 5’5” tall, Schultz is tall for a woman in Japan. Pants she purchases there are more like capris. However, that was the least of her concerns when she returned home in July. She hadn’t seen her parents, Bryan and Janine Schultz, for nearly three years.
“I expected they would be able to come and visit me,” she said when she sat down to talk about the unexpected direction her life has taken.
Schultz had gone to Japan with the JET – Japan Exchange and Teaching – program in 2019 after visiting the country as part of a student exchange program. When the COVID pandemic caused a worldwide response, she was neither able to return home nor have her parents visit.
Finally, this summer, three years after she had packed two suitcases, turned her face to the west and left to immerse herself in the Japanese culture, she was able to return.
“Coming home has been really wonderful,” she said. “It feels like I belong here, that I fit in.”
However, after visiting for a few weeks, she will be returning to Japan, where she and her fiancé – a Japanese man – will make their home in the foreseeable future. Schultz first become interested in the country and culture through anime, a form of animation originating in Japan.
As a graphic design student at South Dakota State University, she began to explore options for studying abroad because she felt that was the easiest way to immerse herself in the culture. Initially, she encountered more obstacles than open doors because she couldn’t find a program related to her major. However, she persisted.
“I really need to go now, while I’m a student,” she told herself.
That perseverance paid off when she found a way to study in Japan and get credit toward her art history minor by studying the pop culture there.
She hadn’t even completed that program before she was seeking ways to return to Japan. Part of the attraction was seeing the way anime reflected Japanese life, but part of it was simply experiencing the culture.
“When I got there, I attended a local festival and I got to see these amazing floats,” Schultz recalled.
They were carried, not driven, which was part of the enchantment. With them were drummers and masked performers. She described the experience as “otherworldly.”
“A lot of anime is about life, about daily life, so you see those traditions, the everyday small things,” Schultz explained.
She continued to embrace other opportunities, learning to eat new foods and attending a mochi pounding ceremony to see traditional rice cakes prepared. She found the differences between her Midwestern upbringing and the Japanese lifestyle exciting and want to learn more.
As part of the experience, she had taken a course in beginning Japanese. Schultz found herself intrigued by the process of language acquisition, which is what finally led her to apply for JET.
“I didn’t want to come back for an extended vacation,” she said. “I wanted to come back and share my love of language learning.”
Following an interview at the Japanese consulate in Chicago – during a blizzard – she learned that she had been accepted to the program. When she received her assignment, she was delighted to learn she would return to Tokyo, where she had lived while part of the exchange program.
That proved to be a blessing in more ways than one. With her job assignment, she had the opportunity to renew relationships she had established previously, not only with her host family but also with a young man she had met.
“I met my now fiancé at that time,” she said. “If I hadn’t been placed in Tokyo, we wouldn’t have gotten back together.”
While Schultz continues to learn Japanese, the language of their relationship is English. Before they met, her fiancé – who prefers not to have his name published – had studied English in the United States. He uses it regularly for his job in shipping, which requires him to communicate with Australian clients.
She admits that her job – which involves teaching middle school girls English – is not stretching her language skills, because she speaks English with both staff and students. However, she continues to study Japanese and hopes to get a job which requires her to use the language when she is no longer able to teach English through JET.
Of course, as the pandemic has already taught her, she will have to be flexible as she and her fiancé build their life together. The culture which has attracted her so much may affect her professional decisions.
“The culture leans toward women staying at home and men working, but I want to keep working part-time,” Schultz said.