School boards around the area considered back-to-school plans on Monday night as well as plans for using the latest round of federal funding. Both are necessary to receive ARP-ESSER III funding intended to help them reopen safely and sustain safe operation in response to the pandemic.
“As we move into the new year, we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe while keeping them in the building because that’s where the best learning takes place,” said Oldham-Ramona School Superintendent Mike Fischer.
The O-R school plan includes returning to pre-COVID norms where possible. As an example, Fischer said they will maintain social distancing in the classroom, but will resume scheduling recesses together for elementary students.
The latest round of funding is the result of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) signed into law in March. With this, $122 billion was allocated for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) nationwide. The U.S. Department of Education indicated in July that South Dakota would receive a total of $381 million in ARP ESSER funds.
Prior to this, schools have received funding in response to the pandemic through the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Programs included the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), ESSER and ESSER II.
According to information published on the state Department of Education website, Chester will receive $205,869; Madison Central will receive $1,654,516; Oldham-Ramona will receive $280,324; and Rutland will receive $157,519.
Because Oldham-Ramona and Rutland are exploring the possibility of consolidating districts, they submitted similar plans, according to Fischer. After setting aside funding for lost instructional time, they will primarily use the funding for curriculum and technology.
“I think it’s the right decision to use those funds for the new facility,” Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan said, noting the funds don’t have to be used until September 2024.
During the 2020-21 school year, Oldham-Ramona went to remote learning in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving break. This was necessary because staff had either been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus, and the district could not find enough substitutes for their classrooms.
The district will be taking advantage of ESSER II funding to help students who are struggling to catch up, according to Fischer. They will receive one-to-one tutoring with a student interventionist.
Rutland did not have to go to remote learning during the 2020-21 school year. They hope that will continue through the upcoming school year even as they work to resume pre-COVID norms.
The Rutland School District used its ESSER II funding for a summer school program and to revamp the school’s website to improve communication with families, according to Brosnahan.
Chester School Superintendent Heath Larson said that like other schools, the Chester Area School District is also working to return to pre-COVID norms. Like Rutland, Chester classes remained in-person throughout the 2020-21 school year.
“We did have cases of COVID among staff and students, but it didn’t require us to go to remote learning,” Larson said.
He noted three primary changes to the school’s back-to-school plan. This year masks are voluntary; last year they were recommended and required when students were being transported. This year, desk shields will not be required. Finally, the school will not provide resources to determine close contact and quarantine.
Larson said the ESSER III funds are earmarked for new buses. The district is currently using ESSER II funds for building improvements.
“I’m doing all new exterior windows and doors with ESSER II funding,” Larson said.
Like O-R, Chester has also hired a paraprofessional to work with students. In Chester, the paraprofessional will work with special education students.