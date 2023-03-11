JOANNA MOLASCON (center), who plays Elton the baby elephant, is attacked by two crocodiles, played by Vivienne Studer and Isaac Fox, during a Little Bulldogs Theater Camp performance of "How the Elephant Got His Trunk" on Saturday. During the theater camp, elementary students audition, rehearse and put on a play in a week.
After only a week of after school practices, Madison elementary students put on a play Saturday in front of a small crowd of enthusiastic family and community members.
The Little Bulldogs Theater Camp has elementary students audition, rehearse and perform a play within one week, and this year, they lost a day due to bad weather. This year’s play, “How the Elephant Got His Trunk,” featured a curious elephant getting his trunk stretched out by crocodiles after being tricked by his fellow animals. The play and camp’s director, Anne Elisa Brown, said the program helps raise money for the district’s theater program and gives children a chance to try out something new.
“One of the things that stays with me is that I can’t tell you how many parents I’ve had that come up to me and tell me, ‘I can’t believe my son just did a dance or did whatever in front of all these people,’” Brown said. “There’s so many parents who tell me, ‘My child has trouble paying attention in school’ or ‘My kid hasn’t found an activity they really like’ or ‘My child is very shy,’ and they come out and see their kid performing and doing these things they didn’t think their kids could do.”
The camp has run once or twice per year, depending on the theater program’s scheduling, since its start in 2016. For this camp, 25 elementary students attended, and high school students acted as the tech crew and counselors. It’s a big commitment from everyone, Brown said. At the end of the week, the students can show off what they’ve learned to their parents, and Brown said it can be a big confidence booster.
“It really just affirms to me how important theater is for humanity in general. Kids that wouldn’t necessarily seem outgoing or confident suddenly have that on the stage,” Brown said. “So many parents say it’s helped their children with confidence or problem solving … and those things make me the most proud of this.”
This year, 8-year-old Joanna Molascon played the lead role of the baby elephant. It’s her third year in the program, and she said she plans to continue in the theater program into middle and high school.
“I just really enjoy theater and acting,” Joanna said.
Joyce and Allen Molascon, Joanna’s grandparents, attended the Little Bulldogs performance to watch their granddaughter on stage.
“We’re very proud. She’s got a lot of talent,” Allen said. “They’ve got a great program. It’s a great way to mentor kids. … God has gifted people in different ways. A lot of emphasis goes on athletics or sports, but we’re really proud to see this area of the arts.”
Ellie Studer, a senior, and Emmi Honomichl, a freshman, both acted as camp counselors this year. Studer has assisted with the program for three years, and Honomichl participated in it in elementary school and is counseling for the first time.
Both Studer and Honomichl said being counselors for the Little Bulldogs is like seeing the future of the Madison High School theater program.
“It’s nice to see all the kids having fun with each other and see how much they like theater, and then them talking about how they want to do this when they’re older,” Honomichl said.
This year, Studer’s younger siblings, Penny and Vivienne, performed in the play, making the program even more important in the family.
“It’s a really fun experience to see these kids learn the joy of theater, and it’s been really fun to see my younger siblings participate in it,” Studer said. “I love theater with all of my heart and it’s amazing to see them enjoy a little slice of it.”