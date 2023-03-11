Little Bulldogs Crocodile and Elephant.jpg

JOANNA MOLASCON (center), who plays Elton the baby elephant, is attacked by two crocodiles, played by Vivienne Studer and Isaac Fox, during a Little Bulldogs Theater Camp performance of "How the Elephant Got His Trunk" on Saturday. During the theater camp, elementary students audition, rehearse and put on a play in a week.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

After only a week of after school practices, Madison elementary students put on a play Saturday in front of a small crowd of enthusiastic family and community members.

The Little Bulldogs Theater Camp has elementary students audition, rehearse and perform a play within one week, and this year, they lost a day due to bad weather. This year’s play, “How the Elephant Got His Trunk,” featured a curious elephant getting his trunk stretched out by crocodiles after being tricked by his fellow animals. The play and camp’s director, Anne Elisa Brown, said the program helps raise money for the district’s theater program and gives children a chance to try out something new.