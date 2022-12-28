Scott Mundt

SCOTT MUNDT is the CEO/general manager of Dakota Ethanol and first joined the company in 2005.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

(Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series on the proposed five-state pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. This article will cover the perspective of Dakota Ethanol. The previous article discussed background and promised benefits, with the final story to cover reactions from local landowners.)

For the last several years, ethanol plants have been hard at work identifying ways to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. These efforts range from focusing on internal operations to boost efficiency and limit emissions to working with members of the agricultural community to promote cleaner production methods.