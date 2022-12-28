(Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series on the proposed five-state pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions. This article will cover the perspective of Dakota Ethanol. The previous article discussed background and promised benefits, with the final story to cover reactions from local landowners.)
For the last several years, ethanol plants have been hard at work identifying ways to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. These efforts range from focusing on internal operations to boost efficiency and limit emissions to working with members of the agricultural community to promote cleaner production methods.
“As we’re all looking toward a carbon reduction, there’s a lot of stuff that’s going on in many different industries to work toward reducing the carbon footprint,” Dakota Ethanol CEO/General Manager Scott Mundt said.
Dakota Ethanol, located at Wentworth, was founded in 1999 and began operations in September 2001. The company produces around 100 million gallons of ethanol each year while maintaining a lower carbon intensity (CI) rating than the industry standard through energy-efficient production equipment.
Throughout the first and second quarters of 2021, Dakota Ethanol and 31 other plants across Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota entered a partnership with Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) to serve as capture facilities for the 2,000-mile Midwest Carbon Express pipeline.
“We’re in the group of the founder plants that worked with Summit to continue to develop this project,” Mundt added, highlighting how Dakota Ethanol was an early adopter of the SCS vision. Mundt believes that their partnership with SCS serves as a logical continuation in their journey of CI reduction.
The planned reduction method involves linking the 32 partner facilities via pipeline where captured and compressed carbon dioxide will be pumped to a mile-deep sequestration site in North Dakota.
Mundt explained that the concept of carbon dioxide sequestration has been broadening in development over the last few years, yet not every state contains the ideal geology for storage.
He described the perfect site as having both adequate pore space for the injection of carbon dioxide as well as cap rock layers that act as a lid to ensure the gas doesn’t breach the surface.
This is where North Dakota’s role in the project becomes clear as they are the only participating state with such geology. As of now, SCS plans to store an annual total of 12 million tons of carbon dioxide in an area northwest of Bismarck.
A major incentive for partnered ethanol plants is the promise of a massive reduction in CI ratings if all goes according to plan.
“It is a significant reduction,” Mundt said. “It’s worth 25-30 points of CI reduction.”
Reducing CI numbers is critical to ethanol plants as they are the deciding factor in entering valuable low carbon fuel markets like California, Oregon and Washington state. Mundt added that CI numbers are calculated across the entire lifecycle of the product from production to marketplace delivery.
“As you work down your CI number, you’re trying to get to where you’re net-zero, which is where you’ve offset all of the carbon involved with the production of the molecules of ethanol as a fuel,” he said.
Another benefit for ethanol plants who lower their CIs would be the creation of carbon tax credits. Companies like Dakota Ethanol can then sell these credits to industries who cannot easily reduce their carbon footprint.
Though the benefits for partnered ethanol plants are attractive, landowners are still concerned with the safety of the pipeline. While Mundt understands their concerns, especially given the tumultuous history of the Dakota Access Pipeline, he wants to assure the public that pipeline placement is a highly regulated process and that millions of miles of pipe already exist without issue.
He shared an additional perspective with an analogy to the development of railways:
“Railroads were required in this country so that we could efficiently manufacture and move our goods and services around, but there was always the stigma of who wanted the railroad running in their back yard. They’re now here, and we have a nationwide railroad network, and it’s absolutely required for us to be an efficient economic player on a global scale.”
Mundt believes that pipelines like the one proposed by SCS can be viewed with a similar level of necessity. He also stressed that SCS has met or exceeded all required safety requirements for the project so far.
“They’re following the regulated process to deliver a safe project, and we have full confidence that they’ll do that,” Mundt said.