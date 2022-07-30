Purchase Access

Not a motion was wasted on Friday morning as members of a crew from Westover Masonry of Madison lined two concrete block walls with bricks.

They were working on the second of two honors paths planned for the Veterans Honor Park on S. Washington Avenue. The project was launched in 2018 after Jerry and Sue Larsen donated land for the purpose of developing a park to honor veterans.