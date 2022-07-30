Not a motion was wasted on Friday morning as members of a crew from Westover Masonry of Madison lined two concrete block walls with bricks.
They were working on the second of two honors paths planned for the Veterans Honor Park on S. Washington Avenue. The project was launched in 2018 after Jerry and Sue Larsen donated land for the purpose of developing a park to honor veterans.
Both of Madison’s veterans’ organizations – the American Legion and the VFW – have been involved in planning and fund-raising for the project. Currently, around $570,000 has been raised, according to Danny Frisby-Griffin, a member of VFW serving on the committee spearheading the project.
The project encountered unforeseen challenges – the 2019 flood, two years of road construction on Washington Avenue (which is also SD-34), the pandemic and now supply chain issues – but progress is being made as funds and contractors become available. The delay has had the benefit of allowing the design to be modified.
Interest in honoring veterans by having their names etched into the granite slabs on the walls lining the honor walk exceeded expectation, according to Kim Verhey, a member of the American Legion serving on the committee. As a result, a second honor path was added to the design.
“We are currently planning to add a third one on the east side in the future,” Verhey said.
He indicated those who wish to honor veterans by having their names included need to contact organizers in the near future. Few spaces remain on the slabs for the second honor path.
Supply chain issues have prevented the company supplying the granite from etching the names into the slabs which will be mounted on the brick walls, according to Verhey. Like other delays, this has slowed the progress of the park’s development.
“We make progress in areas where we can,” Verhey noted. “We wanted to make progress faster, but we couldn’t due to the outside influences.”
The next identified step is installation of the flag poles, he indicated. Then a flag burning ceremony is planned. The pit for doing that, which is an integral part of the park’s design, has already been completed.
Although the Veterans Honor Park is still under construction, it has already been used to honor veterans. In May, Rep. Dusty Johnson use the site to present challenge coins and commemorative pins to Vietnam veterans in the area as part of the nationwide Vietnam War Commemoration program.
On Friday, Brent Knowles, masonry foreman, explained the steps taken to ensure the brick walls are solid so they can bear the weight of the engraved granite slabs.
“The blockwork goes in first,” he said.
This core of concrete blocks is not only anchored to the foundation with rods but also filled with concrete to increase the strength of the wall.
The brickwork goes around this core and is anchored to it. To ensure the work is level, the masons use speed leads, aluminum posts pounded into the ground near the corners. These are marked at intervals after the brickwork has been measured. “We want to match the height [of the brickwork] to the blockwork,” Knowles explained.
String or twine, known as a mason’s line, is clipped between two speed leads, establishing the height of each row. Once that is in place, a layer of concrete is laid over the previous row of bricks with a trowel, then a brick is placed on the concrete and pressed down so the top is level with the string.
“The string is level; it makes everything straight,” Knowles said.
The excess concrete squeezed out when the brick is pressed down is removed with the tip of the trowel and scraped against the end of the brick, creating a bond with the next brick laid. One after another, with a fluid sequence of motions, the masons worked to lay each row of bricks.
Knowles estimated the job would take several days. The crew normally does large commercial jobs, but the men were pleased for the opportunity to work on the Veterans Honor Park.
“Anytime we can do something for our veterans, it’s satisfying,” Knowles said. “They did so much for our country and everyone living here; anytime we can do something, it’s satisfying.