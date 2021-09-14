School athletics were the primary discussion topic on Monday night when the Madison School Board held a regular meeting prior to homecoming coronation.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported the district had been approached about having students from Oldham-Ramona and Rutland wrestle with the Madison Bulldogs. He indicated Madison Activities Director Michael Ricke was simply seeking to learn whether to proceed with discussions.
Among issues to be considered are policies, transportation and cost. Ricke reported the suggestion has been made that ORR districts could be charged based on Madison’s per-student cost for running the program and the number of students they send.
He noted there would be no extra cost to the district because staffing would remain adequate even with additional wrestlers. Ricke also said the students from Oldham-Ramona and Rutland would wrestle under the Bulldog name; there would be no cooperative name.
“They just want to give their kids the opportunity to wrestle,” he explained.
“I’m all for giving opportunities to as many kids as possible,” Madison wresting coach Chris Waba told board members. He reported that when approached, “I said, ‘Yep, let’s bring them in and do it’.”
Waba said interested students have “come up through our youth wrestling program,” fit in and are working to be part of the team.
When asked whether Madison students could lose a chance to wrestle as a result of adding these students, he explained Madison has three teams. While Madison students might lose some slots on the varsity team, they would have the opportunity to wrestle due to the way the sport is organized.
“Everybody would get an opportunity to wrestle, whether at the varsity, junior varsity or middle school level,” Waba stated.
In response to a question regarding liability, Ricke said Madison would be liable after the students reached Madison, not while en route. Most school policies which would apply are in line with one another, according to Jorgenson.
“Their kids would fall under their academic eligibility and our kids would stay under ours,” Ricke said regarding one area in which there may be a difference.
A formal proposal will be brought to the board for approval in October if Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school boards are also in favor of moving forward with an agreement.
Jorgenson also reminded board members the district uses the Dakota State University track for track and field events. He suggested they consider partnering in a small way with DSU on the project they’re undertaking for a new facility.
“I think we can find a way to partner with them. We have in the past,” he said.
Jorgenson explained that if the district wants to contribute financially to the project, they should start planning ahead. He did not ask for formal action, but simply asked board members to consider it.
Board members asked business manager Mitchell Brooks to put together a financial analysis comparing the cost of partnering with the cost of constructing and maintaining a separate track.
In other business, the board:
— Approved bills, personnel actions and educational adjustments. Among those to receive salary adjustments were Cassaundra Brunick, Teri Gerry, Darcie Kavanagh, Robin Schweback, Erin Szilvasi, Kindra Wiese and Valerie Wilkens.
— Received a COVID-19 update from Jorgenson. He reported no active cases as of Monday. The school had three in the elementary school and the school nurse has administered 22 rapid tests.
— Approved three open enrollment applications for elementary and middle school students.
— Discussed dates for a planning retreat.
— Heard the second reading of school policies being amended. They related to alcohol and drug use among students and employees and to administering medicines to students. Jorgenson reported no changes from the first reading in August.
— Learned the district is still waiting to hear from the state Department of Health regarding policies related to administration of medicinal cannabis.
— Appointed Rob Honomichl to represent the district at the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Delegate Assembly in November where bills which may be introduced in the 2022 legislative session will be discussed.
— Went into executive session.