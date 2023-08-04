Three South Dakota State University offensive standouts were named Wednesday by Stats Perform to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Walter Payton Award. The award, which is presented by FedEx Ground, is given annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Representing the defending national champion Jackrabbits on the 35-player list were running back Isaiah Davis, quarterback Mark Gronowski and wide receiver Jaxon Janke. Davis and Janke were named to the preseason watch list for the second year.