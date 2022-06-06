ABERDEEN – Northern State University Honors Program students recently presented at the 2022 Upper Midwest Regional Honors Conference.
Nine NSU students attended the conference, held at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Of those nine, three presented their research: Ai Qiang, Olivia Rud and Garret Thompson.
Qiang, a math education and mathematics major, presented his project, titled “The Difference between the Eastern and Western Education System — Through History and National Exam System.” Qiang’s research analyzed the difference between the Eastern and Western education systems, providing information on the pros and cons of each system, which can help teachers develop more ideas for educational methods.
Qiang, who is from Shanghai, China, and Watertown, said he chose NSU because it has always been a teaching college that focuses on the education field; compared with other South Dakota universities, he said, Northern can provide more opportunities as a teacher candidate and educator.
“The NSU Honors Program provided opportunities to help us grow as a researcher, and Honors 390 teaches us how to start and write a good thesis,” Qiang said. “Director Dr. Kristi Bockorny has always helped me and other Honors students, which helped us grow as undergraduate researchers and helped us find our future paths.”
Rud, a biology major with a chemistry and psychology minor, presented her project, titled “Microbiological Characteristics of Staph spp. and Transposon Generated Mutations Using Medical Plastics.” Biofilm growth on medical equipment is a leading cause of healthcare associated infections, and her research tests the susceptibility of staph spp. growth on three materials commonly used in medical devices.
Rud, who is from Madison, said she chose to come to Northern because she received a scholarship for volleyball and for the incredible science department faculty, resources and opportunities.
“NSU and the Honors program are home to outstanding faculty that go above and beyond for their students,” Rud said. “The mentorship I have receive at NSU is like no other and has provided me with skills for lifelong success.”
Thompson, who is majoring in biology with minors in chemistry and coaching, presented his project, “The Effect of Sports Retirement on Division II Athletes.” His thesis is a qualitative project analyzing how sport’s injuries can affect student-athletes here on campus. Thompson interviewed student-athletes and analyzed what Northern can do to help them and support them.
Originally from Logan, Iowa, Thompson said he chose to come to Northern because it is a small college.
“I enjoy being able to know my professors personally,” he said. “The community of Aberdeen also feels like a small town. I am glad that the community is so involved in the university.”
Thompson said the Honors Program has helped him succeed by giving him connections that will last a lifetime.