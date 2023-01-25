Now that the curtain has closed on the Region 3B one-act competition, it’s time for the top two high schools to begin preparations for the jump to the state level. This year’s competitors are Chester and Oldham-Ramona, who will perform at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School on Feb. 4.

Chester will perform “Bugzzz” by Michael Soetaert, while Oldham-Ramona will be performing Don Zolidis’ “The One-Act Play Disaster.” Both schools attended regionals on Tuesday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.