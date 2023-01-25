ISAAC BAUMAN (left), Calvin Schmahl, Rachel Lindholm, Serena Larson, Mara Seeley, Kennedy Foster, Ben Dougan and (not pictured) Lauren Roberts all received outstanding performance awards at the Region 3B one-act competition for their work in Chester Area School's performance of "Bugzzz." The regional performance took place Tuesday at Madison's Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
SOFIA COOMES (left), Brody Westall, Kylee Misar and Nolan Fischer competed at the Region 3B one-act competition on Tuesday as part of Oldham-Ramona's performance of "The One-Act Play Disaster" by Don Zolidis. The competition took place at Madison's Dakota Prairie Playhouse, and all four walked away with outstanding performance awards.
ISAAC BAUMAN (left), Calvin Schmahl, Rachel Lindholm, Serena Larson, Mara Seeley, Kennedy Foster, Ben Dougan and (not pictured) Lauren Roberts all received outstanding performance awards at the Region 3B one-act competition for their work in Chester Area School's performance of "Bugzzz." The regional performance took place Tuesday at Madison's Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Submitted photo
SOFIA COOMES (left), Brody Westall, Kylee Misar and Nolan Fischer competed at the Region 3B one-act competition on Tuesday as part of Oldham-Ramona's performance of "The One-Act Play Disaster" by Don Zolidis. The competition took place at Madison's Dakota Prairie Playhouse, and all four walked away with outstanding performance awards.
Now that the curtain has closed on the Region 3B one-act competition, it’s time for the top two high schools to begin preparations for the jump to the state level. This year’s competitors are Chester and Oldham-Ramona, who will perform at Sioux Falls O’Gorman High School on Feb. 4.
Chester will perform “Bugzzz” by Michael Soetaert, while Oldham-Ramona will be performing Don Zolidis’ “The One-Act Play Disaster.” Both schools attended regionals on Tuesday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.
For Chester, this marks the 13th consecutive year attending state competition. They are directed by Velda Schneider, who believes the students are confident and ready to take on this next challenge.
Across its cast and crew, “Bugzzz” features 35 students, and eight received outstanding performance awards. They were Isaac Bauman, Calvin Schmahl, Rachel Lindholm, Serena Larson, Mara Seeley, Kennedy Foster, Ben Dougan and Lauren Roberts.
Preparing for state, Schneider said they will mostly be working on articulation and ironing out the show’s few kinks. She thanked the community members and school administration for supporting the show.
Oldham-Ramona’s play is directed by Maren Fischer, who is “deeply excited” for her cast to compete at the state level, especially given their young talent. Fischer said that the cast is comprised of one senior, two sophomores, five freshmen and five seventh-graders.
Oldham-Ramona last attended state in 2021, yet Fischer noted there were no audiences allowed due to concerns with the pandemic. Despite their young age, Fischer is confident in her team and works every day to instill a deep love for the theater.
Their show, “The One-Act Play Disaster” is a play within a play and spoofs the film “Ocean’s 11.”
The characters are attempting to put on a quality show, but everything goes awry. This includes a con man with severe stage fright and a 6-foot, 1-inch acrobat struggling to do somersaults.
Four of the show’s actors walked away with outstanding performance awards: Kylee Misar, Brody Westall, Nolan Fischer and Sophia Coomes.
Fischer added that the group’s main focus before state is to tighten things up a bit, as well as working to make their characters even bigger.
Chester is set to perform at O’Gorman at 2:15 p.m., while Oldham-Ramona is set for 8:45 a.m.