Bombs drop daily in Rutland as students compete in a Penny War to raise funds for the Midwest Honor Flight.
“If you put pennies in, that is to the plus. With dollars and quarters, that’s negative,” said Kathleen Trower, middle school social science and high school business instructor.
Each morning, students grab their containers and head out, collecting change from students in other classes. Any donation beyond a penny is considered a bomb because it lowers the number of points the class earns. Every donation, though, helps the school district to achieve its final goal.
“We researched and found it takes approximately $700 to send a veteran on an Honor Flight,” Trower indicated.
Midwest Honor Flight is a nonprofit which provides veterans in northwest Iowa, South Dakota and southwest Minnesota with respect, honor and closure with a one-day trip to the nation’s capital. According to the organization’s website, planning is currently under way for a trip in the spring.
Funds will be collected in Rutland through Veterans Day and then counted. A presentation will be made at that time.
The student-initiated project began with a grandfather’s story. Two area veterans who made an Honor Flight in recent months have grandchildren in the Rutland School District.
Madison veteran Charlie Peterson’s grandsons Ivan and Isaak attend, as do Nunda veteran Jess Hanson’s grandchildren Hattie and Hyde. In both instances, the students were curious about their grandfather’s experiences.
“When the kids asked him how his trip was, he just shrugged his shoulders,” Trower related about Hanson’s response.
However, he had an altogether different reaction to the homecoming at the Sioux Falls Arena.
“That meant the world to him,” Trower said.
At the end of an exhausting day, which includes a flight to D.C., a tour of the monuments and the flight home with mail call, veterans board buses one last time and are transported to the arena where they are greeted as heroes by friends, family and supporters.
Hanson is a Korean War veteran.
“When he got back, he got a cup of coffee that he had to pay for and a bus ticket that he had to pay for,” Trower said.
That was the incentive the students needed to begin working on the project.
“They asked if we could incorporate something into our Veterans Day program,” Trower indicated. “We’ve always done a Veterans Day program, but never have we done anything like this.”
She believes those programs contribute to the students’ enthusiasm for the fund-raising effort. Over the years, they have heard from many area veterans, which gives them a better understanding of the importance of military service.
“I think it impacts them that they want to give back,” Trower said.
This year, veterans are invited to bring a spouse or guest for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Veterans Day and to stay for a special program, which will begin at 9 a.m.
The public is also invited to attend the Veterans Day program. Donations for Midwest Honor Flight will be accepted at the program.