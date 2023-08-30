When Nancy Bennett was introduced to trapping more than three decades ago, she simply saw it as family time. It was a chance to support her husband Matt while bringing their children on some outdoor adventures.
As the years progressed, Bennett's passion for the activity continued to grow, culminating in her obtaining her own license and setting her own traps last August.
"I have been around trapping for 35 years but had never set a trap," Bennett explained. "I tried setting some, but I just didn't have the hand strength. Matt purchased some tools for me to aid in setting. What a difference that made! My first year of trapping I caught raccoon, mink, beaver, badger, fox and coyote. It was so much fun to check our sets every day."
Originally from Ramona, Bennett currently lives in Colman, where she is using her love of trapping to help make South Dakota history. In the early 1990s, Bennett and her husband joined the South Dakota Trappers Association (SDTA), and after years of dedication, the pair is helping bring South Dakota its first National Trapping Convention.
"In 1993, we happened to see an ad in the Madison Daily Leader advertising The South Dakota Trappers Association Fall Convention being held at Camp Lakodia in Madison. I was 9 months pregnant with our third child at that time," Bennett noted.
"Matt and our two older kids were hooked after attending that convention, and the next year, Matt was elected to serve on the SDTA board of directors. From that point on, the SDTA has held a very important part of our family’s life."
Despite having a rule that kept her children from trapping until they were four years old, the family's passion for trapping only continued to grow stronger. Bennett said that she and her family "loved going to all the SDTA conventions and volunteering wherever help was needed, along with going to the national conventions."
In 2021, they attended the SDTA fall convention in Clark. Bennett was given the Volunteer of the Year Award and elected to the board of directors, where she has worked as the executive secretary ever since.
"I was shocked and so honored," Bennett added. "I love our association and all of the wonderful people I've met through the years. My goal is and always has been to ensure that we protect our right to trap and making sure my kids and grandkids will always be able to carry on the trapping traditions."
Around this time, Bennett told her husband that they should try to get a national convention in South Dakota, and now that dream is becoming a reality. Next year, on July 25-27, the National Trapping Association (NTA) will host its convention at Sioux Falls' W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
Bennett said that this required extensive preparation, including contacting the NTA's headquarters in Bedford, Idaho, as well as National Convention Coordinator Bryan Nelson from Virginia.
"It took me several months to get everything done, but I did secure a venue and bid proposals for everything from hotel rooms, table and chairs to sound systems and golf carts -- basically everything needed to facilitate a convention of 5,000 attendees," Bennett added.
Once they gained permission from the SDTA for their bid proposal, she and her husband traveled to the 2022 National Convention in Lima, Ohio, to meet with the National Trappers Association Board of Directors Selection Committee, where their bid was eventually approved.
For Bennett, these national conventions have been an immense source of inspiration, especially from a group of fellow women trappers known as "The She Side." As she progresses in her own trapping journey, Bennett hopes to inspire other women and young girls in a similar fashion.
This month, Bennett and her husband taught a beginners trapping class at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls for families or adults who had no experience with trapping. She said that four women took part in this training.
"They'd never set a trap before, but by the end, they were pros," Bennett said.
Currently, Bennett is in the recruitment phase for next year's convention, as they need 160 volunteers. She is confident they can reach this goal and said that the enthusiasm is palpable for South Dakota's time to shine.
"Last year's convention ended on July 29, and five days later, 96% of the member spots were filled for the national convention in Sioux Falls," Bennett said. "Everybody is so excited to come to South Dakota."