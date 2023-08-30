Nancy Bennett fox

NANCY BENNETT poses with a fox she captured on one of her many trapping excursions since taking up the hobby herself last August.

 Submitted photo

When Nancy Bennett was introduced to trapping more than three decades ago, she simply saw it as family time. It was a chance to support her husband Matt while bringing their children on some outdoor adventures.

As the years progressed, Bennett's passion for the activity continued to grow, culminating in her obtaining her own license and setting her own traps last August.