Startups. Venture capital. Entrepreneurship. These are topics Paul Singh understands well. He and his wife Dana are entrepreneurs and investors who travel extensively around the U.S. talking with companies and investing in some.
Singh will provide practical advice for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs, with a focus on women on Wednesday at Dakota State University.
“It is important for entrepreneurs to listen to different perspectives and find what works best for their endeavors,” said Katherine Cota, director of economic development at DSU. “Entrepreneurs and businesses in this region can benefit from the strong coaching and global perspective Paul brings to his presentation.”
Singh is known for giving practical, actionable advice and will share bits of wisdom that are sometimes contrary to popular entrepreneurship opinions.
He has said, “I think entrepreneurs sort of complicate things. And I did this with my companies. too.”
He and Dana are owners of Results Junkies, which provides solid business advice to companies and invests in tech and main street businesses.
His current company is Bump Health (a pre- and post-natal health and fitness business). Because this company focuses on women, his talk is titled “Because they are half the world’s &%#+@! population.”
Students, faculty and members of the community are invited to attend Singh’s talk, which is being held at the Beacom Institute of Technology Collaboration Center at 4 p.m. It will also be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/S1l36qTmE9k.
The event is sponsored by MarketBeat, the Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center at DSU, and DSU Research and Economic Development.