Lake County commissioners did not respond to an invitation extended on Tuesday morning during the public comments portion of their meeting.
Those who wish to address the commission are given three minutes in which to do so. Organic farmer Charlie Johnson intentionally kept his comments brief so he would have time to answer questions that commissioners might pose.
He was thanked for his comments, but no questions were forthcoming.
Johnson is the second Lake County property owner to come to the commission with concerns about the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline. Betty Strom raised the issue at the March 1 commission meeting.
The Public Utilities Commission is currently considering an application filed by SCS Carbon Transport, LLC., to construct 469 miles of pipe across 18 counties. Public hearings on the application will be held next week in Onida, Sioux Falls, DeSmet, Redfield and Aberdeen.
After stating his opposition to the pipeline, Johnson indicated CO2 is an asphyxiate capable of harming or killing people.
“SCS will run adjacent to numerous homes and acreages, in many cases within only a few hundred feet,” he told commissioners. He said his farm operation’s insurance will not cover risk or liability associated with the pipeline.
“Does Lake County have a mitigation plan to contain a leak in terms of seconds and minutes?” he asked, reminding commissioners of their oath to serve and protect the welfare of Lake County residents.
He asked commissioners to establish setbacks from homes and acreages in order to keep residents safe. He also asked commissioners to make all information they receive available to the public through the media, the county website and social media outlets.
“This should be the premise and expected since Lake County is not in contract with SCS or in legal action,” Johnson stated.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Received an update from Treasurer Deb Walburg on the county’s transition to a new computer system. She reported that she and Auditor Paula Barrick are meeting regularly with personnel from Tyler Technologies, the company chosen for interfacing county departments.
There is a delay in implementation because the company is currently undergoing upgrades. Walburg said she and Barrick are part of a focus group which is helping the company identify needs for users across the state.
— Discussed courthouse tours for third-grade classes from Madison Elementary, which will be held in April.
— Honored Rocco, the eight-year-old Dutch shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross which served with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for six years before retiring in 2020 due to health problems. His handler, former Lake County Deputy Grant Lanning, reported he has died.
— Approved two plats: Kearin Tract 1 in Lakeview Township which was being re-subdivided for single family residential use, and 48 lots and 4 tracts in the Zimmermann Landing Addition in Wentworth Township for future single-family development.
As the board of adjustment, commissioners:
— Granted Paul and Marilyn Schultz a conditional use permit to construct an oversized attached garage on a new home in Wentworth Township.
— Granted ZL, Inc., (Zimmermann Landing) a conditional use permit to create a private park and recreation area for homeowners in the gated community in Wentworth Township. Mandi Anderson, planning and zoning officer, told commissioners the concept plan presented was “not set in stone. It’s their hopes and dreams.”
— Granted Lance Nordstrom of Nordstrom Investment, LLC, a conditional use permit to sell fireworks out of an existing structure from June 27 through July 5 each year. He has been selling fireworks out of a temporary tent shelter.
— Granted Lance Nordstrom of Nordstrom Investment, LLC, a conditional use permit to expand Jacob’s Landing Campground, a private campground in Lakeview Township, by an additional 25-35 spots. Each will have full RV hook-ups, including rural water, sanitary sewer and electricity.
— Approved the preliminary development plan for Smith’s Cove in Chester Township.