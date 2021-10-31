Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/30/21 00:26 CFS21-07162 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD 400 BLKN WASHINGTON MADISON10/30/21 00:32 CFS21-07163 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/30/21 01:03 CFS21-07164 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON10/30/21 01:20 CFS21-07165 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/30/21 01:33 CFS21-07166 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD10/30/21 02:02 CFS21-07167 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON10/30/21 09:57 CFS21-07168 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON10/30/21 10:49 CFS21-07169 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 1910/30/21 11:27 CFS21-07170 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/30/21 13:14 CFS21-07171 Child Welfare Referred to Partner Agency 44.009407, -97.12034610/30/21 13:39 CFS21-07172 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SMITH DR WENTWORTH10/30/21 14:03 CFS21-07173 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON10/30/21 14:30 CFS21-07174 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 8110/30/21 14:43 CFS21-07175 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 452ND AVE MADISON10/30/21 15:36 CFS21-07176 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907579, -96.95365910/30/21 16:19 CFS21-07177 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO STATE PARK DR MADISON10/30/21 18:11 CFS21-07178 Juvenile Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/30/21 18:28 CFS21-07179 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON10/30/21 19:25 CFS21-07180 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER10/30/21 19:32 CFS21-07181 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/30/21 21:31 CFS21-07182 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 3410/30/21 21:46 CFS21-07183 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON10/30/21 21:52 CFS21-07184 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO SD HWY 3410/30/21 22:14 CFS21-07185 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/30/21 22:14 CFS21-07186 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON10/30/21 23:35 CFS21-07187 Mental LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISONTotal Records: 26 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Karson Lindblad Nancy VanRosendale Vietnam vets appreciate long-awaited hero's welcome Doug Dooley US to gauge climate damage from federal oil and gas sales Two former Trojans to be inducted in SDIC Men's Basketball Hall of Fame New skid loader East River FCU organizes donation drive Woman dies after front-end loader hit her in Sioux Falls Wayne Budde Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists