Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

10/30/21 00:26 CFS21-07162 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD 400 BLKN WASHINGTON MADISON

10/30/21 00:32 CFS21-07163 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/30/21 01:03 CFS21-07164 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

10/30/21 01:20 CFS21-07165 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

10/30/21 01:33 CFS21-07166 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

10/30/21 02:02 CFS21-07167 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

10/30/21 09:57 CFS21-07168 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

10/30/21 10:49 CFS21-07169 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19

10/30/21 11:27 CFS21-07170 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

10/30/21 13:14 CFS21-07171 Child Welfare Referred to Partner Agency 44.009407, -97.120346

10/30/21 13:39 CFS21-07172 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SMITH DR WENTWORTH

10/30/21 14:03 CFS21-07173 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

10/30/21 14:30 CFS21-07174 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81

10/30/21 14:43 CFS21-07175 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 452ND AVE MADISON

10/30/21 15:36 CFS21-07176 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907579, -96.953659

10/30/21 16:19 CFS21-07177 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO STATE PARK DR MADISON

10/30/21 18:11 CFS21-07178 Juvenile Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/30/21 18:28 CFS21-07179 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

10/30/21 19:25 CFS21-07180 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER

10/30/21 19:32 CFS21-07181 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/30/21 21:31 CFS21-07182 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

10/30/21 21:46 CFS21-07183 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

10/30/21 21:52 CFS21-07184 Traffic Stop Arrest LCSO SD HWY 34

10/30/21 22:14 CFS21-07185 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

10/30/21 22:14 CFS21-07186 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

10/30/21 23:35 CFS21-07187 Mental LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 26