Dr. Judy Dittman

PIERRE – Governor Kristi Noem announced Dr. Judy Dittman’s appointment to the South Dakota Board of Regents on Tuesday. Dittman replaced Joan Wink, whose term recently expired.

“South Dakota has what it takes to become an example to the nation of what quality higher education looks like. It is the job of the Board of Regents to get us there,” said Noem. “I am confident that Dr. Dittman will advance this cause through her new role on the Board of Regents.”