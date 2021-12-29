The Lake County Commission voted on Wednesday morning to assign $500,000 to the county’s Road and Bridge Projects fund.
By law, the county’s unreserved, undesignated general fund balance at the end of one fiscal year may not exceed 40% of the general fund appropriations for the next fiscal year. Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick advised commissioners to assign $500,000 from the unassigned general fund to be in compliance with this state statute.
She suggested assigning the funds to the fund for county road and bridge projects.
“Do you see any other areas that could use some?” Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked.
“Road and bridge projects could always use funds,” Barrick advised.
When crafting the budget for fiscal year 2022 earlier this year, commissioners voted to unassign $659,170 from the fund for county road and bridge projects in order to help fund the planned overlay project. This decision was made after commissioners had closely reviewed the budget request from the Highway Department and prioritized equipment requests.
In voting to assign funds from the county’s unassigned general fund balance, commissioners were restoring a significant portion of the funds designated for next year’s overlay project. The county also has over $1 million assigned for courthouse building projects and $151,398 assigned to the Public Safety Building project.
In other business, commissioners:
— Approved an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $291.48 for the Highway Department out of the Rural Access Infrastructure grant. The supplement was to cover gas used to date in conducting the small structure inventory.
— Approved an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $3,941.45 for the Sheriff’s Office which was received as a Highway Safety Grant reimbursement.
— Approved an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $168,091.74 for the Highway Department. The funds were received as a Bridge Improvement Grant from the state Department of Transportation for the bridge project on 461st Street south of Lake Madison.
— Approved a contingency fund transfer in the amount of $106,500. Budgets receiving funds included the judicial budget for court-appointed attorney fees in the amount of $34,800; the sheriff’s budget for blood alcohol tests and various operational expenses in the amount of $29,300; the jail budget for juvenile housing in the amount of $10,500; and the Highway Department to cover blades, culverts and overlay work in the amount of $27,300.
— Approved a budget supplement for the Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $2,400 for security provided at Prairie Village.
— Approved unassigning funds from the Road and Bridge Projects fund in the amount of $271,544.52 to cover the county’s share of four bridge projects funded in part by Bridge Improvement Grants. These include preliminary engineering costs for the Stemper Bridge north of SD-34, replacement costs for the bridge on 461st Ave. south of Lake Madison, replacement costs for the bridge on 464th Ave. south Chester, and replacement costs for the box culvert on 241st St. west of Chester.
These projects have been done over several years. The state DOT changed the way in which BIG funds are disbursed during this timeframe. Previously, the state asked to be reimbursed for a portion of the projects; now the county pays for the projects and is reimbursed.