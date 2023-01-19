Wise Family Photo (1).jpeg

FAMILY MEMBERS (left) Carter, Ashley, Cody and Justin Wise pose for a photo. A benefit will be held for the family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs associated with Justin's April 2022 cancer diagnosis.

 Submitted photo

As lifelong Madison community member Justin Wise faces his second battle with cancer, his community stands by his side.

Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production will host a benefit for Wise and his family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs for his cancer treatment.