FAMILY MEMBERS (left) Carter, Ashley, Cody and Justin Wise pose for a photo. A benefit will be held for the family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs associated with Justin's April 2022 cancer diagnosis.
As lifelong Madison community member Justin Wise faces his second battle with cancer, his community stands by his side.
Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production will host a benefit for Wise and his family on Saturday at the Downtown Armory to assist the family with medical, travel and lodging costs for his cancer treatment.
The benefit will last from 4-7 p.m., or however long supplies last. The benefit will serve drive-thru meals with a pork loin sandwich, cowboy beans, potato salad and a cookie for $10; extra sandwiches cost $3. Customers can pay with cash or check or send money with Venmo to @WiseBenefit.
Melissa Palmquist and Jill Strom, two of the event’s organizers, said guests can enter the west driveway on the north side of the armory, pull up by the double doors to get their food and then exit via the alley.
Guests can also purchase a single raffle ticket for $20 or six tickets for $100 at Mustang Seeds, Red Horse Seed Production or the benefit.
Prizes include a Henry 3030 Golden Big Boy Rifle worth $1,400, a Ruger SR22 Handgun worth $500, a three-night cabin stay for four in Custer worth $500, meat bundles from 605 Meats worth $1,200, a diamond necklace from Gunderson Jewelers worth $1,100 and a three-night stay for two at an Iberostar Grand Resort in Latin America or the Caribbean worth $2,000.
Tickets currently are available for sale, but they will be unavailable after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The drawing begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will be livestreamed on the Wise Family Benefit Facebook page. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Wise first faced a Burkitt Lymphoma diagnosis in 2018 and, after treatment, entered remission. But, he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that begins in and around the bones, in April 2022. After undergoing surgery in September 2022 to remove the tumor, he began a regimen of chemotherapy and radiation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Wise began working at Red Horse Seed Production and Mustang Seeds, a job he held for over 21 years, after graduating from Madison High School. His wife Ashley is also an employee at Mustang Seeds. The couple has two children, Cody and Carter.
Palmquist and Strom describe Wise as a hardworking jokester who spends his free time helping others.
“We are a family and we’re all pretty close here,” Palmquist said. “We all wanted to support him as much as we can.”
The event’s sponsors donated the raffle prizes and food, so 100% of the proceeds will go straight to the Wise family. Sponsors include First Premier Bank, Dairy Queen, Sunshine Foods, Nicky’s Restaurant and Lounge, Second Street Diner, One Stop, KJAM, Madison Discount Liquor, First Bank and Trust, Mustang Seeds and Red Horse Seed Production.
If a group plans on ordering a large number of meals, Palmquist encourages them to reach out to the Wise Family Benefit or Mustang Seeds on Facebook.
Palmquist said the community strongly supported Wise after his first cancer diagnosis, when they held a pork loin feed and silent auction in 2018. Strom and Palmquist said many community members have already bought raffle tickets and that they’re thankful for the sponsors’ donations.
“It’s what makes Madison what it is,” Palmquist said.
After this benefit, the team will post Super Bowl boards around town, and 50% of proceeds will go to the family. Interested parties can also make cash donations to the Wise Family account at First Bank and Trust or Mustang Seeds.