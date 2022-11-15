Gene Phillips's Playhouse

THE PLAYHOUSE constructed by Gene Phillips will be auctioned off via email starting this Wednesday, with the winner to be announced after bidding closes at noon on Friday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Madison Central School Educational Foundation announced its third annual Big Apple Raffle at the end of August, with the original drawing set to take place at Madison High School’s final home football game on Oct. 20.

Unfortunately, the game was cancelled after Custer failed to field a team. In response, the foundation’s executive director, Renae Prostrollo, playhouse builder Gene Phillips and three board members gathered in the high school parking lot for a Facebook livestream that evening to announce the winners.