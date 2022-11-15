The Madison Central School Educational Foundation announced its third annual Big Apple Raffle at the end of August, with the original drawing set to take place at Madison High School’s final home football game on Oct. 20.
Unfortunately, the game was cancelled after Custer failed to field a team. In response, the foundation’s executive director, Renae Prostrollo, playhouse builder Gene Phillips and three board members gathered in the high school parking lot for a Facebook livestream that evening to announce the winners.
Phillips’ hand-crafted playhouse was the top prize, with second place to receive a $1,000 Montgomery Furniture gift card and third place a $500 gift card to Sunshine Foods as well as a Blackstone griddle donated by CU Mortgage Direct.
While second and third place were drawn without a hitch, a problem occurred when Phillips drew the name of Deb Prostrollo, wife of Prostrollo Auto Mall President Pat Prostrollo, as the playhouse winner. Deb, who had only purchased tickets to support the foundation, felt uncomfortable accepting the prize.
“My jaw dropped when my name was picked as the winner of the playhouse during the live raffle. Unfortunately, not having any young grandchildren that would be able to enjoy this wonderful house, I have decided to donate it back to the foundation for a silent auction,” she said in a statement.
Despite this, second-place winner Kristie Olson and third-place winner Deb Reuter were able to collect their prizes during the first weeks in November while the foundation deliberated on how to proceed.
Olson is a business teacher at Madison High School while Reuter works for Lammers, Kleibacker & Dawson, LLP.
According to Renae, the final decision was to hold the silent auction this week, Wednesday until Friday at noon. Sealed bids can be sent via email to Madison EducationalFoundation@k12.sd.us.
Those who participate will receive a confirmation email from Renae that their bid was successfully placed.
“My hope is that someone with young children or grandchildren will have an opportunity to make this playhouse their own. Gene Phillips did such a wonderful job creating this playhouse, and I truly appreciate all the time and material investments he has made,” Deb’s statement said.
“In the end, it will go to a good home, and that’s all we really want,” said Renae.
Deb’s statement concludes, “Donating the playhouse back to the foundation will help them continue the valuable service they provide to our teachers and students of the Madison Central School District and reach their Big Apple fund-raising goals.”