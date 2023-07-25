THE FIRST community meeting for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District's upcoming bond vote brought a packed house to Dakota State University's Tunheim Classroom Building on Monday night. The bond vote will take place Sept. 12, with a second community meeting sometime in August.
The fate of the newly-consolidated Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District is being placed in the hands of taxpayers. On Sept. 12, residents will vote on whether or not to approve a General Obligation (GO) Bond for the creation of a new, shared facility.
The school district is hosting two community meetings for information and discussion regarding the new school. The first took place Monday at Dakota State University, and nearly every seat in the TCB Auditorium was filled.
Tom Oster of Dakota Education Consulting, who has been involved with the consolidation efforts since the beginning, walked attendees through the consolidation timeline, starting in 2017 with his initial conversations with the two districts.
Two years later, a committee was formed with representatives from both schools who drafted a consolidation plan for approval by the Department of Education. This went to a community vote which was passed in May 2022 and went into effect in July.
“In that consolidation plan, it had in there that the district would work to try to build a new school where the two districts would combine in one location, so this is the next step,” Oster said.
Oster was joined by Kyle Ralph of Sioux Falls’ Co-Op Architecture, Tom Grimmond of Sioux Falls’ Colliers Securities, ORR Superintendent Dawn Hoeke, Principal Andrew Johnson and board members Lance Hageman (president), Jessica Anderson, Lori Hyland, Carrie Schiernbeck and Robin Tvieto. Tvieto joined the board following the recent resignation of Tyler Pickard.
Ralph, who spearheaded the building’s design, said that the school will be located on a 20-acre plat on the N.W. corner of US-81 and 223rd St. The entrance to the school will be on 223rd St.
The current floor plan has the school at 75,000 square feet with elementary, middle school and high school wings, an expansive commons/cafeteria, a 1200-capacity gym, a shop room with CTE classes, football/track fields and other amenities.
The location is still a topic of contention, but Oster reminded the crowd that the site has already been decided by the ORR board.
On the finance side, Oster said, “The board has set a maximum all-in project cost of $29,500,000. That will include everything that has to do with this building project with the exception of the land purchase.” $3,000,000 will be paid for through cash that the district will have on hand by 2024. Another $7,700,000 will be paid through capital outlay certificates.
“Capital outlay certificate is a fancy term for the ability of any school board in South Dakota to borrow up to a certain level and use their existing revenue sources to make the payment, so that does not raise your taxes,” Oster said.
The discussion of raised taxes comes into play with the $18,800,000 General Obligation Bond that the district is seeking for the remaining costs, set to be financed over a 30-year period.
A specific number for the land purchase was not given, but Oster stated that the district plans to utilize federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds received throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
How this bond would affect taxpayers quickly became the center of discussion.
“In a bond vote, everything is based on assessed valuations,” Oster said, “so we checked with all the county auditors that have ORR School District land in their county, and I asked them to provide me information on what’s the average value of ag land in the ORR district.”
Oster noted that valuations can vary across different pieces of land. He said that the provided average assessed valuation of ag land in the ORR district is $1,939 per acre. The average taxable value is $1,648 (85% of assessed).
“When you look at the entire [assessed] value of the ORR district, it’s $512,836,927,” Oster said.
He added that 60% of this number is from Oldham-Ramona, while the other 40% comes from Rutland.
The average tax increase from the GO Bond would be $2.26 per $100,000 of taxable property value. Should the bond pass, the previous districts’ opt-outs will be eliminated, saving taxpayers a total of $630,000.
This brings the annual average tax increase down to $1.03 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The district will lower the opt-out to $500,000, should the bond vote fail.
The idea of raising taxes is controversial, and multiple attendees voiced concerns for the project. One was in regard to the student population and the dwindling size of the towns. Currently, ORR has around 335 K-12 students enrolled for the upcoming school year. One resident questioned whether it was worth it to take on such an expensive project for this number of students.
A solution could be open-enrollment, which Oster stated usually provides a boost in student population for new schools. However, Oster admitted this growth is difficult to project.
Oster said the district’s “hands are somewhat tied,” as the consequences of a failed bond vote would be disastrous for the new district. The largest of these would be potential dissolution if the district cannot maintain financial viability.
A second community meeting with additional information is set for August; the date will be announced soon.