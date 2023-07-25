ORR Community Meeting

THE FIRST community meeting for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District's upcoming bond vote brought a packed house to Dakota State University's Tunheim Classroom Building on Monday night. The bond vote will take place Sept. 12, with a second community meeting sometime in August.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The fate of the newly-consolidated Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District is being placed in the hands of taxpayers. On Sept. 12, residents will vote on whether or not to approve a General Obligation (GO) Bond for the creation of a new, shared facility.

The school district is hosting two community meetings for information and discussion regarding the new school. The first took place Monday at Dakota State University, and nearly every seat in the TCB Auditorium was filled.