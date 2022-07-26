Purchase Access

Thirteen candidates, ages 13-26, from across South Dakota competed in the Jeschke Fine Arts building at the University of Sioux Falls for the chance to serve South Dakota for one of five titles through the Miss Siouxland Competition.

As part of the Miss America Organization, it is a local preliminary for the Miss South Dakota Organization and a part of the world’s largest scholarship provider for women.