Thirteen candidates, ages 13-26, from across South Dakota competed in the Jeschke Fine Arts building at the University of Sioux Falls for the chance to serve South Dakota for one of five titles through the Miss Siouxland Competition.
As part of the Miss America Organization, it is a local preliminary for the Miss South Dakota Organization and a part of the world’s largest scholarship provider for women.
Each of the candidates submitted both a resume and a social impact initiative outlining their goals and roles in helping their local communities and the state in ways that interest and empower them. Social Impact Initiatives ranged from highway safety to child sexual abuse awareness to teacher advocacy.
After competing in a private interview, on stage interview and social impact initiative pitch, evening gown and talent, Rio Snyder, 18 of Black Hawk was crowned Miss Siouxland. Jensine Matson, 18, of Ramona was crowned Miss Rolling Plains. Emily Deinken, 23, of Sioux Falls was crowned Miss Sioux Falls, along with the honor of being named Miss Congeniality. Each new titleholder is being awarded $1,200 in scholarship.
First runner-up was Grace DiGiovanni of Spencer. Rio Snyder was the recipient of both the Top Red Carpet and Talent Awards. The Newcomer Award was presented to McKayla Gunderson of Mitchell.
The Outstanding Teens competed in a private interview, onstage question, evening gown, talent and fitness routine. Briley Steffensen, 15, of Yankton was crowned Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, granted a $500 scholarship and garnered the Top Talent Award.
Riley Lockhart, 15, of Hot Springs was crowned Miss Rolling Plains’ Outstanding Teen, earning a $500 scholarship and the Top Fitness in Active Wear Award. First runner-up was Neely Salmen of Madison. Miss Congeniality was Kiera Schaefers of Huron. The newcomer award was awarded to Sarah Rommann of Brandon.
In total, more than $5,000 in scholarships and awards was given. Each of these newly crowned titleholders will go on to compete at the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Brookings next summer.