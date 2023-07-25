Village Creek Days is gearing up for its second year of family-friendly revelry this weekend, with a parade, vendor fair and more in Chester.
The event, which will run from Friday to Sunday, began in 2022, and one of the organizers, Holly Anderson-Hintz, said the goal of the event was to provide family-friendly activities to keep people in and attract people to Chester.
In their second year, Anderson-Hintz said event-planning has been smoother. Last year, it was prepared in about three months. This year, they had experience planning the event, additional time and increased community support and awareness. Last year, the event had “excellent” turnout, Anderson-Hintz said, and they’re hoping to improve this year.
“This year, we’ve had a whole year to plan so it’s been a little bit better and easier,” Anderson-Hintz said. “Once they [community members] saw that we actually did it and that it was fun and that it was family-friendly, we’ve seen even more support and success.”
This year, Village Creek Days has a “Back to the 80s” theme. Several family-friendly activities have been added to the lineup. This includes a performance from the SuFuDu Drumline after the parade on Saturday, as well as appearances from local animal rescues and four hours of Bingo.
A golf tournament at The Lakes Golf Course will kick off the event Friday, and all the pre-registered slots have been filled. It will be followed by a sandwich meal of ribeye sandwiches, chips and drinks from 605 Meats in Chester. Attendees are invited to give a freewill offering which will go to sponsor future Village Creek Days. To wrap up Friday’s activities, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Main Street, there will be a DJ, Sioux Falls’ Pinnacle Productions, playing music.
On Saturday, the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Anderson-Hintz said no pre-registration is necessary, but anyone interested in being in the parade needs to line up at 8:30 a.m. by the Chester School.
Immediately after the parade, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees are invited to the Chester Fire Hall, which will feature vendors from across the county. These include Tupperware, essential oila, craft, boutique, food vendors and more. Several animal rescues will also have booths.
A bean bag tournament will follow at noon, with registration from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The top three teams will get a 50% payout.
A children’s pedal tractor pull will also begin at noon.
For a $5 entrance fee, attendees can also see Collin Donley Music perform live country music starting at 8 p.m.
All Saturday, there will also be food trucks and vendors, and local businesses like Hef’s Bar and Grill and the Old Farmhouse Cafe will also serve food. Games, inflatables and a drunk tank will also be open all day.
On Sunday, activities begin at 10 a.m. with breakfast vendors, including breakfast tacos. Church in the Park will follow at 11 a.m. From 11-5, the Show and Shine Car Show will also be open. Any vehicle which can drive is welcome, and no pre-registration is necessary. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, Most Unique and People’s Choice.
The community center will host Bingo from 12-4 p.m., and Hef’s will have a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All proceeds donated to Village Creek Days, either through the online payment service Venmo at @villagecreekdays, or through events, go to planning future events or supporting local community members.
“We also do scholarships or gifts for people in the community who are gowing through things. We’ve had a few people have fires, we’ve had some families with some pretty big cancer diagnoses, and if people nominate an individual to receive a gift, that is what we do with the money,” Anderson-Hintz said. “We keep it within the community and try to build a bigger, better community in our little village.”
Village Creek Days is planned to be the flagship event for a series of activities in Chester, Anderson-Hintz said. This includes an Easter egg hunt as well as an event for Christmas.