Gene Wockenfuss

GENE WOCKENFUSS is director of the Madison Community Center. Making the facility feel as welcoming and inclusive as possible is integral to its success, he says.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Since its founding in 2000, the Madison Community Center (MCC) has been a pillar of connectivity for the city. As a partnership between Madison and Dakota State University, the MCC brings together people of all ages with its large roster of programs and events.

MCC Director Gene Wockenfuss said 2023 will be a big year for the community center as it aims to expand this roster. He added that the MCC is more than simply a place to work out; it’s a place where all members of the community should be able to find something they enjoy.