On Monday morning, Lake County commissioners grappled with the ramifications of approving salary increases in excess of half a million dollars prior to reviewing the entire budget for fiscal year 2023.

With the $2-per-hour raise approved in July, commissioners learned they would need to apply in excess of $2.4 million from cash reserves to balance the budget with changes introduced during previous budget discussions.