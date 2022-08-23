On Monday morning, Lake County commissioners grappled with the ramifications of approving salary increases in excess of half a million dollars prior to reviewing the entire budget for fiscal year 2023.
With the $2-per-hour raise approved in July, commissioners learned they would need to apply in excess of $2.4 million from cash reserves to balance the budget with changes introduced during previous budget discussions.
With a second raise of 50 cents per hour, that number was increased by an additional $129,280, according to Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick.
Barrick reported that cash reserves would stand at just over $3 million after nearly $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was unassigned and moved to the general fund. Normally, the county builds its cash reserves when income exceeds projections or expenses are lower than anticipated.
When commissioners approved the raise, they did so with the understanding they were using ARPA funds to cover the additional cost to the county. However, during the budget discussion on Monday, they did not consider either the raise or the ARPA funds separately from the budget as a whole.
Transferring funds from cash reserves to balance the budget has been a common practice in recent years. For fiscal year 2020, the county transferred $762,606. For fiscal year 2021, the county transferred $1,136,103. For fiscal year 2022, with CARES Act funding the county had received, the county transferred $2,435,169.
Early in Monday’s special meeting, Commissioner Dennis Slaughter suggested they cut “$1 million plus” from the proposed budget. Over the course of four hours, they examined the budget closely, inviting department heads to the table when they had questions.
Barrick reported on Tuesday morning that by the end of the meeting, they had cut $806,949 from the proposed budget. The Highway Department (see related story) and outside entities the county helps to support were hardest hit by the cuts.
Support for the ambulance service was cut from $30,000 to $15,000. Support for the Madison Public Library was cut to $12,000. Support for the Lake County Museum was cut to $1,500, as was support for Prairie Village.
The Lake County Conservation District will receive $27,750, approximately half of the allocation for fiscal year 2022. Lake County has traditionally provided strong support for the conservation district.
Another deep cut was made to the allocation to the Lake Area Improvement Corporation. Support was cut from $25,000 to $5,000.
During their discussion, commissioners even questioned whether vacant positions needed to be filled. Director of Equalization Rick Becker said his department was “treading water” without a field appraiser. Slaughter supported leaving that position in the budget due to the amount of construction taking place in the county.
Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson offered commissioners an alternative to funding a part-time position for her office. She suggested scheduling regular hours when the office would be open to walk-in traffic. During those hours, she would not schedule appointments.
“I don’t need the extra person in the office. I can do the work myself,” she told commissioners. However, she felt the commissioners’ concerns also needed to be addressed.
“I think it would be worth giving it a try,” Anderson said. Commissioners were generally appreciative of her offer and suggestion.
Several departments cut supply costs, travel costs and furniture costs. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, recommended cutting $42,000 from the budget for the judicial system because several line items are hard to anticipate, including the hours billed for court-appointed attorneys.
The second vehicle requested by the Equalization Office was cut. A portion of funding for training and equipment was cut from the Dive Team budget.
Professional services under Support of Poor was cut from $50,000 to $35,000. Gust reported no action is being taken on existing claims.
When raises to employees are not considered, since they were to have been covered by ARPA funds, the cash applied to balance the proposed budget will be approximately $1.1 million.