Colman-Egan’s girls basketball season came to an end in Salem on Saturday with a 50-21 loss to Ethan. The No. 1 seed in Region 3B outscored the C-E Hawks 29-9 in the second half to turn a nine-point halftime lead into a 29-point victory.
Both teams struggled to find a rhythm on offense. The first points came off a Lanie Mousel free throw with 4:28 left in the first quarter. Ethan scored the first basket from the field on a three-pointer with 4:15 left in the first half to take the 3-1 lead.
Following the three-pointer from Ethan, Mousel knocked down a three-pointer to put the Hawks up 4-3. Ethan then hit back-to-back three-pointers to take a 9-4 lead.
At the end of the first quarter, Ethan held an 11-6 lead. With the Hawks trailing 18-6, Mousel knocked down a three-pointer to cut Ethan’s lead to 18-9.
A three-pointer from Ava Mousel cut Ethan’s lead to 19-12. At the half, Colman-Egan trailed Ethan 21-12.
Ethan opened the second half with an 8-1 run to open up a 29-13 lead. That run kickstarted a dominant second half in which Ethan outscored the Hawks 29-9 to pick up the 50-21 victory.
Lanie Mousel finished the game with 10 points and five rebounds. Brynlee Landis chipped in with five points.
With the loss, the Hawks finished the season with a 12-10 record. After an 0-5 start, the Hawks went 12-5 the remainder of the season.
Arlington 83, ORR 38
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could not slow down Arlington during the Region 2B tournament. The Cardinals ran away from the Raiders 83-38 to end ORR’s season.
Julia Trygstad finished the game with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds. ORR finished the season with a 7-14 record.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Madison 61,
Viborg-Hurley 47
The Madison Bulldogs ended the regular season on a high note with a 61-47 victory against Viborg-Hurley on Friday.
Aiden Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The Madison senior scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Ben Brooks scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Madison. Eli Barger added 12 points and six rebounds. Andrew Comes chipped in with nine points.
With the win, the Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 12-8 record. The Bulldogs will tip off region play on Tuesday when they host Baltic. Baltic finished the season with a 9-11 record.
Colman-Egan 70,
SF Lutheran 33
The Colman-Egan Hawks wrapped up the regular season with a 70-33 victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran on Friday.
Jase Mousel scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Levi Baumberger scored 11 points. Jackson Zwart added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jack Mousel also scored 10 points. Ben Zwart chipped in with nine points.
With the win, the Hawks finished the regular season with an 8-12 record. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Howard in the Region 3B Tournament.