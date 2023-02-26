CE

COLMAN-EGAN'S Berkley Groos attempts a three-point shot against Ethan in Salem on Saturday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Colman-Egan’s girls basketball season came to an end in Salem on Saturday with a 50-21 loss to Ethan. The No. 1 seed in Region 3B outscored the C-E Hawks 29-9 in the second half to turn a nine-point halftime lead into a 29-point victory.

Both teams struggled to find a rhythm on offense. The first points came off a Lanie Mousel free throw with 4:28 left in the first quarter. Ethan scored the first basket from the field on a three-pointer with 4:15 left in the first half to take the 3-1 lead.