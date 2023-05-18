Kelli Brown.jpg

KELLI BROWN, owner of Dakota Cinema, poses in front of the cinema's popcorn machine on Thursday. Dakota Cinema, as part of its focus on community engagement, will host a Summer Matinee Series for the third year running, offering free admission for children's movies on Wednesdays.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Dakota Cinema’s Summer Matinee Series is returning for its third year, offering free admission for screenings of certain children’s movies for 11 weeks.

From May 24 through Aug. 2, each Wednesday will feature a free 2 p.m. showing. The films on this year’s schedule include “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “Captain Underpants,” “Home,” “Over the Hedge,” “Megamind,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Chicken Run,” “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie,” “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge out of Water” and “Trolls.”