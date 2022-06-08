Around 50 people gathered at Nicky’s on Tuesday evening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Kiwanis Club of Madison.
The club was chartered on June 6, 1922.
Club President Jodie Larson started the evening and led the group in singing “America” and saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Paula Ullom gave the invocation.
Larson then introduced Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay to give a proclamation, in which he discussed the history of the club and its impact on the community.
“Therefore, I, Mayor Roy J. Lindsay Jr., do hereby proclaim this day June 7, 2022, as Kiwanis International Day,” Lindsay said during his proclamation.
Following the mayor’s proclamation, Gene Hexom came before the club, acting as Dr. Edgar C. Higbie, the Madison club’s first president.
Higbie was president of the Kiwanis Club for the year of 1922, but from 1920 to 1931, he was also president of Madison State Normal School, which would later become Dakota State University.
Hexom, pretending to be Higbie, detailed the roaring 1920s and how that time was brought to an end by the Great Depression of the 1930s. Higbie resigned in 1931 and left Madison to become president at another Normal school in Washington, D.C.
“I want to wish Kiwanians many more years of service,” said Hexom, impersonating Higbie.
The club members then ate dinner before Vickie Walters recognized the special guests. Husbands and wives of Kiwanians were recognized. Drew and Carol Skinner, owners of Nicky’s, where the club regularly meets, were thanked and given flowers.
Division 5 leadership was also present. The Kiwanis Club of Madison resides in Division 5 of the Minnesota-Dakotas District of the organization. Lt. Gov. Craig Evenson, Lt. Gov. Elect Paula Deckert and Immediate Past Lt. Gov. Jeff Anderson were all recognized.
The guests remained standing as the club welcomed them by singing “Hello,” a traditional Kiwanian song.
Madison’s group is unique in that it is one of the few Kiwanis clubs that still sing songs from their book, “Songs of Kiwanis” A portion of the program was dedicated to simply singing. “Builders,” “This Is My Father’s World” and “Home on the Range” were sung by the group, led by Bob Ellsworth.
Past presidents and current Kiwanis members were recognized. Jerome Lammers, a past president, was notably the oldest continuous member, having been in the club for 61 years.
Ellsworth returned with the club’s barber shop quartet, which included Ellsworth, Hexom, Jerry Eilertson and Brad Wilkens. They wore straw hats that belonged to a former member who was known for wearing them. They sang “Your Land is My Land” and their signature number, “Goodbye My Coney Island Baby.”
Finally, it was time to share memories.
“100 years ago, eskimo pie was invented, the Reader’s Digest was first published, the Yankee Stadium began construction and the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated,” Deckert said. “All these great things in our country have stood, and so has Kiwanis.”
Anderson, a former member who transferred to the Watertown club, reminisced on the singing, particularly the song “Smile,” which Kiwanians traditionally sang at the very end to close a meeting.
“It would be stuck in your head your whole drive home,” Anderson said.
They sang “Smile” once more to close out Tuesday night. When they finished, members hugged and talked with others, some of whom they haven’t seen in decades.
“I never have a bad Tuesday,” Walters said, “because it’s Kiwanis day.”