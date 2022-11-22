Finding a way to finance improvements to the SD-34 bypass on the south side of Madison has been on the minds of city and county commissioners for some time. During Monday’s meeting, Madison City Commissioners approved a possible solution to this problem with the creation of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District #6.
TIF districts are designed to enhance property values so that the revenue can be used to both subsidize the district and finance infrastructure projects.
This district would cover infrastructure improvements for the expansion of the Manitou Group property south of S.W. 7th St. and east of Highland Ave. Along with this property, the district would reach from Pizza Ranch on Highland Ave. to the intersection of S.E. 10th St. and S. Washington Ave.
According to City Administrator Jameson Berreth, this TIF is like one the city used for the Peaceful Pines Senior Living project, including the intent to use some of the TIF dollars to help fund improvements to the bypass.
With the city’s approval, Lake County Commissioners can proceed with establishing the TIF district and working to accumulate money for improvements. The TIF will last for 20 years, with county commissioners expecting to see spendable funds by 2027.
The project plan will go to the Lake County Planning Commission on Dec. 14 and then to the County Commission on Jan. 23.
Also on Monday:
- Commissioners approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 1651, which changes the zoning district of Mark and Susan Nelson’s property at 1006 S.W. 1st St. from manufacturing to residential, allowing them to build an addition to their home.
- Commissioners approved the second reading of Ordinance No. 1653, the budget appropriations for 2023. No changes were made other than inclusion of the full $30,000 now being allotted to East Dakota Transit.
- Commissioners approved Mayor Roy Lindsay’s signing of an agreement with the S.D. Department of Public Safety Office of Emergency Management. This allows the city to begin receiving FEMA reimbursement for the assistance it was given for damages caused by the May derecho.
- Commissioners adopted Resolution 2022-51, an amendment to employee compensation for 2022. This change is caused by the children’s librarian position evolving into a program coordinator for all library activities. Through passing this amendment shortly before 2023, commissioners are hoping to begin attracting candidates for the new position.
- Commissioners adopted Resolution 2022-52, establishing employee compensation for 2023. The grade and step scales were adjusted by 5.5%, with another prominent change being the addition of law enforcement certifications. Police officers will be eligible for certification in subjects like defensive tactics and firearms instruction, among others. Upon certificating, officers will receive a 1.5% increase to their quarterly wages. In addition, the finance officer has been upgraded to a grade 23 position.
- Commissioners authorized Lindsay to sign change order No. 3 with Winter Contracting Inc. This modifies the reconstruction project on N.W. 9th St/Union Ave. to include the furnishing and installation of a 30-inch RCP flared end section on the storm sewer outlet west of Olive Ave., as well as modifications to the storm sewer inlet casting at the driveway on the southwest corner of the West Ave. and 9th St. intersection. The increase to the project cost for this change order is $2,277.