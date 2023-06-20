THE SD-34 BYPASS, facing west from the Madison Regional Health System, is being considered for a complete reconstruction project by the Lake County Commission. The County Commission is currently seeking a Congressional Directed Spending grant totaling about $7 million to fund the project. If the grant is not received this year, the commissioners stated they would like to try again in 2024.
The Lake County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of Madison regarding a construction project on the SD-34 bypass.
The county has applied for a Congressional Directed Spending grant to fund much of the project, and they will learn if they received it in the fall. The county requested $7 million in grant funds, and it could receive some other funds from local Tax Increment Districts.
The project will be a full reconstruction of the highway bypass and will involve a jurisdictional transfer.
With the jurisdictional transfer, the bypass would be removed from the county highway system and would be added to the city’s street plan, meaning the city would be responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
A portion of N.E. 3rd Street which begins at Airport Road and runs ½-mile east to County Road 36 would be removed from the city plan to the county highway system.
For the project, the county will serve as the official client, but the city and county will stay in contact about the scope, cost and funding methods.
In addition, the county commission agreed they would like to have an ordinance drafted getting rid of the separate Planning Commission. Under this proposed ordinance, the Lake County Commission would act as both the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustment. The ordinance will be presented at the next joint Planning and County Commission meeting.
In other business:
— A fuel agreement between Lake County, the City of Madison and Valiant Living was approved. The agreement allows the three parties to purchase fuel in bulk, saving money for all three entities. The fuel will be stored and distributed with county equipment. Madison will pay 9 cents per gallon in administrative costs, an increase from 7 cents last year.
— A contract with the South Dakota Department of Health was approved. In exchange for receiving community health nurse services, the county employs an individual for clerical services and pays $11,829.60. The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023.
— A poor relief application was approved to cover burial expenses, not to exceed $2,650.
— Trinity Lutheran Bible School was given permission to use the Lake County Courthouse grounds for outdoor games and activities. The camp will be held from June 26-29 from 5-8 p.m.
— A utility occupancy application was approved for Sioux Valley Energy
— A bid was awarded to Barger Construction to repair a roof that was damaged in the May 2022 derecho on a Ramona shop building for about $9,600.
— Four plats and a conditional use permit for an oversized building were approved.