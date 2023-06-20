Bypass facing west

THE SD-34 BYPASS, facing west from the Madison Regional Health System, is being considered for a complete reconstruction project by the Lake County Commission. The County Commission is currently seeking a Congressional Directed Spending grant totaling about $7 million to fund the project. If the grant is not received this year, the commissioners stated they would like to try again in 2024.

 Photo by Marcia Schoeberl

The Lake County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of Madison regarding a construction project on the SD-34 bypass.

The county has applied for a Congressional Directed Spending grant to fund much of the project, and they will learn if they received it in the fall. The county requested $7 million in grant funds, and it could receive some other funds from local Tax Increment Districts.