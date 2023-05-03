Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota honored some of the area’s top high school seniors on April 29 during the 21st annual Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Year banquet and recognition on the campus of Mitchell Technical College.
The event honored the 32 high school students who were chosen each week throughout the school year as the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.
It’s a program which recognizes students for academic achievement, co-curricular involvement and community service. The students are featured in weekly segments which air on Dakota News Now television, and each student receives a $250 scholarship for being chosen as the Scholar of the Week.
Sydney Boersma, a senior at Elkton High School within Sioux Valley Energy’s service territory, was selected during the banquet as the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Year and received a $1,000 award.
Juliann Seeley, a senior at Beresford High School, and Alison Nankivel, a senior at Parker High School, both within Southeastern Electric’s territory, were chosen to receive $500 awards.
The keynote speaker was U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson. Dakota News Now news anchor Alexandra Todd served as master of ceremonies.
The cooperatives have sponsored the Scholar of the Week program since 2002. In that time Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to more than 600 students as part of the Scholar of the Week program.